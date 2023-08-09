Plan the perfect summer hike with this essential gear

The secret to a successful hike lies in the planning: set out a route, check the weather conditions and make sure you have the right gear.

Milder temperatures make this time of year ideal for hikes in the countryside, but it’s important to be ready for any sudden changes in conditions. Invest in the right gear and you’ll stay safe and dry.

Here are a few essential pieces to consider.

Men’s Cloudrock 2 Waterproof Boots, £190, ellis-brigham.com

Swiss company On are renowned for making comfortable running shoes with springy soles. These harder core, waterproof hiking boots are designed for soggy terrain and downpours – exactly what you might expect on an outdoor adventure in this part of the world. A boot style also provides greater ankle support. Available in multiple colourways for both men and women.

Sealskinz Salle Cap, £30, sealskinz.com

A peaked cap is essential for keeping the sun from your face, but the buttery soft fabric of this one will also keep you dry. Flexible enough to be folded or rolled without damaging the structure, it can easily be stuffed into a bag or back pocket.

On Women’s Trek Pants, £120, on-running.com

Rather than purchasing multiple pieces of bulky clothing, it’s worth investing in one decent, hard working pair of trousers. Designed with four-way stretch material, these pants from On are exceptionally comfortable and refreshingly suitable for women of all shapes and sizes. Mesh panels provide extra breathability and there are lots of handy pockets for storing essentials.

Merrell Speed Eco Waterproof Shoe, £125, merrell.com

Millions of training shoes end up as landfill. Ease your conscience on the trail, while appreciating nature, with Merrell’s most sustainable shoe to date. Featuring recycled laces, upper, lining, EVA footbed, and recycled rubber outsole, no compromise has been made on comfort – and they’re even waterproof.

Bushnell Prime 10×25 Binoculars, £89, microglobe.co.uk

It’s easy to spend a fortune on binoculars, but if you’re after a decent pair for general wildlife viewing, these will do the job nicely. Light enough to be carried on treks, a protective coating also repels dust, dirt and debris.

Women’s Capilano F2F Sandals, £53 (were £75), hellyhansen.com

A decent hiking sandal should be simple, lightweight, easily adjustable and comfortable. This sturdy shoe fits all those criteria. The soft cushioning means they can be worn for several hours without hurting, even on more challenging terrain.

Sierra Designs Flex Lumbar Bag, £54.90 (was £60), valleyandpeak.co.uk

Carrying a backpack for hours can put pressure on your shoulders. Give your muscles a rest by switching to a lumber pack – a giant bum bag with enough space to stash a water bottle, extra layers and snacks. Easily accessible around the waist, it means you can move at a faster pace.