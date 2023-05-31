Henrhyd Falls, the tallest waterfall in Brecon Beacons, is just a two-hour drive from Birmingham. This 27-metre high South Wales attraction allows visitors to walk behind its cascading water. Known as the "Batman Waterfall" due to its appearance in The Dark Knight Rises as the Batcave location, it is popular among wild swimmers and walkers. Access to the falls is free, but it is advised to arrive early as the car park fills quickly. To reach Henrhyd Falls from Birmingham, take the scenic M5 route passing the Malvern Hills and the Wye Valley.

Jet2 has unveiled its first-ever winter holiday schedule from Liverpool John Lennon Airport, following the announcement of flights and holidays from the same location starting March 2024. The winter programme offers a selection of eight destinations, including Tenerife, Cyprus, and Portugal, running from November 18, 2024, to March 29, 2025. This comes after the airline revealed 20 destinations for its summer schedule from Liverpool.

TUI has revealed numerous new routes for UK airports, including various flights from Glasgow Airport beginning in summer 2024. The move will add 1.1 million flight seats for UK travellers. This is part of TUI's summer 2024 programme, which will introduce 18,000 seats from Glasgow Airport and impact 13 regional airports overall. This initiative aims to provide more options for customers travelling from local airports. The 2024 programme will also offer additional flights from Bournemouth, Newcastle, Bristol, and East Midlands.

Lake Geneva, or Lac Léman, offers a picturesque setting for wine lovers to explore Vaud, the largest canton in French-speaking Switzerland. This area has six vineyard regions producing a variety of wines, with notable estates including Vufflens-le-Château Perey Vignerons-Encaveurs and Domaine de la Crausaz. Lausanne Plateforme 10, a unique arts district, features three museums and two foundations near the Olympic archive. Morges’ Parc de l’Indépendance hosts the Fête de la Tulipe flower festival, while Brasserie de Montbenon, Pavois Restaurant and Eat Me Restaurant and Cocktail Lounge offer excellent dining options. Visitors can stay at the Hôtel de la Paix for four-star accommodation.

Bristol Airport introduces the Twilight Drop service to ease the stress of baggage drop for early morning flights. Travellers can now drop their luggage the night before, making their travel experience smoother. This service is currently available for flights operated by Jet2.com, Jet2.com Holidays, TUI and easyJet. Passengers are advised to check with their airlines for specific baggage drop times. The service is also available at other airports such as Birmingham, East Midlands, Edinburgh, Leeds Bradford, London Stansted, Manchester and Newcastle.

As pleasant weather draws near and longer evenings emerge, many are considering a quick getaway. Glasgow Airport offers a plethora of affordable flights daily, transporting passengers to stunning destinations. Utilizing Skyscanner data, we've identified the top 12 most economical direct flights from Glasgow Airport in May. For those seeking a brief escape without breaking the bank, these destinations provide the best value for money.