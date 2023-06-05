Virgin reopens direct Vegas flights from Manchester

Virgin Atlantic has revealed the return of direct flights from Manchester Airport to the US West Coast, making it the only UK airport besides London with direct connections to the region. Starting June 2, 2024, flights to Las Vegas will be available three times per week on the new Airbus A350-1000 aircraft. Tickets go on sale in July 2023, with return economy prices starting at £770 per person. The direct route opens up various attractions on America's west coast, including the Grand Canyon, Yosemite National Park, and cities like San Francisco and Los Angeles.

The Ro Hotel in Bowness-on-Windermere offers a picturesque and dog-friendly stay in the Lake District. The hotel provides modern amenities and spacious, artistic rooms. Guests can enjoy delicious meals at the Lacu Restaurant and choose to dine on the outdoor terrace for stunning views. The hotel is close to Bowness Pier, where a "Freedom of the Lake" ticket provides unlimited boat cruises around the area. Rooms at The Ro start from £166, making it an ideal choice for a short break with beautiful scenery and pet-friendly services.

National Highways has provided an update on the ongoing £78 million roadworks at junction 10 of the M6 near Wolverhampton. The improvements, which began in January 2020, aim to alleviate congestion and reduce journey times for daily commuters. Road closures are expected from 31 May 2023, with works including reinstating the road surface on the A454 Wolverhampton Road westbound and repairing kerbs and pedestrian crossings. Drivers are advised to plan ahead and allow extra travel time, while monitoring the National Highways website and Twitter feed (@HighwaysWMIDS) for any changes or updates.

Henrhyd Falls, the tallest waterfall in Brecon Beacons, is just a two-hour drive from Birmingham and offers visitors a chance to walk behind its 27-meter cascades. This South Wales attraction is popular among wild swimmers and walkers. Famously known as the filming location for Batman's Batcave in The Dark Knight Rises, the waterfall has been dubbed the "Batman Waterfall." Entry is free, but it's advised to arrive early as the car park fills quickly. To reach this spot, Birmingham natives can take the M5, passing Malvern Hills and the Welsh border.

TUI has unveiled numerous new routes for UK airports, with several flights starting from Birmingham Airport in summer 2024. This expansion will provide an additional 1.1 million seats for UK travellers. The TUI summer 2024 programme will add 18,000 seats to Birmingham Airport and impact 13 regional airports. TUI's managing director, Andrew Flintham, stated that the updated programme aims to provide more flexibility and departure airport options for their customers. The update means Birmingham Airport will have one more aircraft from TUI flights, giving access to 13 exclusive routes, including Agadir, Cancun, and Montego Bay.

Bristol Airport has introduced a Twilight Drop service to ease baggage drop-off for passengers with early morning flights. Travellers can check-in and deposit their luggage the evening before their flights, enabling them to head straight to security and passport control the next day. Airlines participating in the service include Jet2.com, Jet2.com Holidays, TUI and easyJet, with other airports expected to implement the Twilight Drop in the future. The airport advises passengers to check with their airlines for more details on baggage drop-off times.

TUI has revealed its largest-ever holiday programme from Newcastle International Airport for 2024, providing increased choices for North East travellers. The company will create more flights to 29 destinations and add seven exclusive locations from Newcastle. An extra aircraft will join the North East's largest airport, offering year-round flights to Sal, Cape Verde and Sharm El Sheikh, Egypt. This expansion will offer more options and flexibility for holiday durations, with increased flights to popular destinations like Corfu, Tenerife, and Majorca.

The West Midlands boasts numerous castles, showcasing the region's rich and diverse history. Ranging from imposing Norman fortresses to elegant Tudor manors, these castles are steeped in legend, folklore, and architectural wonders. Serving as symbols of power and protection from invaders, these castles are integral to the region's cultural heritage. A visit to one of these castles provides an ideal opportunity to honour past lords and earls, while celebrating King Charles' Coronation in an offbeat way. Ideal for history enthusiasts, architecture lovers, or those seeking a romantic getaway, explore ten iconic and awe-inspiring castles in the West Midlands.