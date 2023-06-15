Round up of latest top travel news stories

Over 2,000 worker strikes at Heathrow Airport scheduled for June 24-25 have been postponed, following an improved pay offer for security staff from Heathrow Airports Ltd (HAL). Terminal Three and Terminal Five, and campus security workers, would have been affected by the walkouts. Unions are now recommending members to accept the deal, which guarantees two years of above-inflation pay rises and additional benefits. A ballot will be conducted, and if the offer is not accepted, the remaining 29 days of strikes will proceed.

TUI has revealed plans for new routes in its Summer 2024 programme, adding 1.1 million flight seats for UK travellers. Glasgow Airport will gain 18,000 seats from additional flights, as 13 regional airports benefit from increased availability. TUI's managing director, Andrew Flintham, said the changes aim to provide customers with more flexibility and choice of departure airports close to home. Alongside Glasgow, extra flights will depart from Bournemouth, Newcastle, Bristol, and East Midlands airports. The programme includes new routes and increased flight frequency to destinations such as Cape Verde, Greece, Tunisia, and Egypt.

Virgin Atlantic has revealed plans to resume direct flights from Manchester Airport to the US West Coast. The Manchester to Las Vegas route, starting on June 2, 2024, will make Manchester the only UK airport outside London with direct flights to America's West Coast. Flights will operate thrice weekly on the Airbus A350-1000, with return economy tickets priced at £770. The service will not only offer a direct connection to Las Vegas, but also provide easy access to attractions such as the Grand Canyon, Yosemite National Park, and cities like San Francisco, San Diego, and Los Angeles.

Holiday-goers can travel to Florida for less, as Norse Atlantic Airways launches new flight routes from London Gatwick to Orlando and Fort Lauderdale starting May 2023, with prices as low as £205 each way. This summer, flights to Orlando will be available daily, while flights to Fort Lauderdale will operate three to four times a week. The new routes complement Norse's existing London to New York service and provide affordable options for transatlantic travel. Passengers can enjoy Boeing 787 Dreamliner aircraft with personal entertainment and economy or premium cabin options. Booking for May flights is already open on the Norse website.

Henrhyd Falls, the tallest waterfall in the Brecon Beacons, is just a two-hour drive from Birmingham. This 27-metre high waterfall, also known as "Batman Waterfall," gained fame as a filming location for The Dark Knight Rises. Visitors can walk behind the cascading water and enjoy the surrounding wooded trails. Entry to the falls is free, but arrive early as the car park fills up quickly. To reach Henrhyd Falls from Birmingham, take the M5 and enjoy the scenic route past the Malvern Hills and the Wye Valley, crossing the Welsh border to Coelbren.

The West Midlands boasts an array of castles reflecting the region's rich history, from imposing Norman fortresses to elegant Tudor manors. Steeped in legend and architectural marvels, these structures symbolise power and serve as defensive bastions. Near Birmingham, these castles offer an offbeat way to celebrate King Charles' Coronation, honouring past lords and earls. Perfect for history enthusiasts or those seeking a romantic retreat, these ten iconic West Midlands castles will captivate and transport you back in time.

With the arrival of pleasant weather and longer days, many individuals may be considering a short holiday. Glasgow Airport offers a range of affordable flights daily to stunning destinations. Utilising Skyscanner data, we have determined the 12 most economical direct flights from Glasgow Airport in May for those seeking a budget-friendly getaway.

May 2023 brings three bank holidays, offering numerous opportunities for long weekends. Several celebrations will occur in Birmingham, but affordable plane fares from Birmingham Airport provide a chance to explore foreign destinations. Options range from fashion and culture fixes to beach getaways, with various budget-friendly choices available. Destinations include Denmark and Saudi Arabia, which recently announced state carrier flights from Birmingham Airport, highlighting the diverse landscapes and attractions. City breaks and resort towns are among the eight cheapest locations accessible from Birmingham Airport during the May Bank holidays.