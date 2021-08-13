Rural parts of the UK that look straight out of Lord Of The Rings – as filming of Amazon’s series moves here

Thanks to Peter Jackson’s iconic film series, Lord Of The Rings will be forever associated with New Zealand.

However, the second series of the upcoming Amazon Studios series will move from New Zealand (where it filmed the first series) to the UK.

The untitled drama will follow the Second Age of Middle-earth’s history, thousands of years before The Hobbit and The Lord Of The Rings books. It is reportedly the most expensive series ever made – with a budget said to be $465 million (£336 million) – and will debut in September 2022.

Lord Of The Rings is known for sweeping vistas and incredible terrains, all filmed in New Zealand – until now. Amazon Studios will no doubt be looking for similarly staggering landscapes in the UK, and there are plenty of places to choose from…

The Gower Peninsula, Wales

A view of Three Cliffs Valley on the Gower Peninsula (Alamy/PA)

There’s a reason the Gower Peninsula was named the UK’s first-ever Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty. In a small space, it gives you a huge range of what nature has to offer, from dramatic limestone cliffs and sandy beaches to rugged grasslands and thick woodlands. Travelling there feels almost like you’re going back in time.

The Isle of Skye, Scotland

The largest island in the Inner Hebrides archipelago, it doesn’t get much more breathtaking than Skye. It’s packed full of extraordinary natural wonders, including the Fairy Pools – crystal clear pools clustered together – the rocky hill known as the Old Man of Storr, and the sweeping Quiraing landslip. Even the names sound straight out of Lord Of The Rings.

Whiteless Pike, Lake District

For moody mountains, look no further than Whiteless Pike in England’s Lake District. Not only is the Pike itself pretty stunning to look at, but at 660m tall, it gives you pretty incredible views of the surrounding fells and lakes. If you time your visit right, you’ll be able to see bluebells carpeting the sides of the mountain.

The Dark Hedges, Northern Ireland

As far as creepy storybook locations go, it’s tough to top the Dark Hedges in County Antrim. An avenue of trees planted in the 18th century, the branches have grown over the path – interlocking with each other and blocking out the light. It’s such a striking location, it was used for a scene in Game Of Thrones – maybe the upcoming Lord Of The Rings series will want to do the same?

The Giant’s Causeway, Northern Ireland

Sunset at the Giant’s Causeway (Alamy/PA)

The Giant’s Causeway has the honour of being Northern Ireland’s only UNESCO World Heritage Site. Its crowning glory is the 40,000 interlocking basalt columns, looking unlike anything else you might have seen in nature. To fully enjoy the causeway, walk along some of the hilltop trails and take a seat in the naturally formed Wishing Chair.

Wistman’s Wood, Devon

Did you know there were rainforests in England? Wistman’s Wood in Dartmoor is one, and it certainly looks like it could be haunted – with gnarled branches, mossy stones, and plenty of moorland birds flapping about. If you do visit this forest, make sure you wear proper footwear and don’t disturb the delicate ecosystem.