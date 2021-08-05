Slovenia joins the green list: Why it’s the best destination for breathtaking scenery and a post-lockdown reboot

Following the latest update to the government’s travel guidance, from 4am on Sunday, August 8, seven more countries will be added to the green list: Austria, Germany, Latvia, Norway, Romania, Slovakia and Slovenia

Travellers returning to the UK and Ireland won’t have to quarantine, making these countries a lot more appealing as holiday destinations.

Wondering where to head for a green list getaway?

With an abundance of natural beauty, cities ripe for exploring and beaches made for relaxing, Slovenia is the ideal place to recharge your batteries post-lockdown.

Majestic mountains

What could be better after months of working from home than striding through spectacular scenery and breathing in lungfuls of alpine air?

There’s no shortage of hiking opportunities in Slovenia. Mount Triglav, the country’s highest peak at 2,864m, is found in Triglav National Park, where you can follow nature trails through forests and alongside rivers, from a family-friendly 45-minute loop to more demanding routes.

Serene lakes

(Alamy/PA)

Lake Bled is easily Slovenia’s most famous attraction – and with good reason. In the middle of its crystal clear waters (which appear turquoise-blue from a distance), the Church of the Mother of God perches atop a tiny islet, framed by a backdrop of the Julian Alps.

Take a boat over to Bled Island and see if the church’s ‘wishing bell’ will make your dreams come true, or head up to medieval Bled Castle and take in the view of the lake from the ramparts.

Fascinating cities

(Alamy/PA)

With its cobbled streets, pedestrianised Old Town, attractive architecture and fabulous food, Ljubljana is a delight to explore, and you can walk just about everywhere. You might also opt to take a boat trip down the winding Ljubljanica river or hop on the funicular railway up to Ljubljana Castle.

Lesser-known Piran is found on the Adriatic coast. The picturesque seaside city has a distinctly Venetian feel – in particular marble-paved Tartinijev Square and the Zvonik Campanile Bell Tower, which was based on Venice’s St Mark’s – while the warren of narrow streets in the Old Town makes you feel like you’re stepping back in time.

Brilliant beaches

Blessed with glorious summer weather, temperatures in south Slovenia reach the high 20s in summer with very little rain, so head to the Adriatic coast if you’re search of sun, sea and (some) sand.

One of Slovenia’s only sandy stretches, Portoroz beach is popular with tourists and locals alike, but if you’re looking for somewhere quieter, try the pebble beaches at Plaza Fornace Piran or Mesečev Zaliv – aka Moon Bay – which is only accessible on foot.