Sony World Photography Awards: The very best shots from the youth and student shortlists
The Sony World Photography Awards have announced the shortlists for their youth and student categories, and entries range from the opera houses of China to the classrooms of Kwazulu-Natal. Submissions flooded in from across the world, but 10 student photographers and six youth photographers have now made their respective shortlists.
Here are there finest photos, from an Italian man helping injured birds to a particularly photogenic fox…
The Portrait of a Tibetan Man – Tianyang Wang, China
Unnamed – Emil Holthausen, Germany
Bàt-ti-to – Irene Facoetti, Italy
My Local Leaders #1 – Coenraad Torlage, South Africa
My Local Leaders #2 – Coenraad Torlage, South Africa
Border1 – Matías Alejandro Acuña, Argentina
Internal Troops – Gosha Bergal, Russia
Home – Tayla Nebesky, USA
Justice for George Floyd, New York City – Thomas Hengge, USA
Unnamed – Matias Garcia, Ecuador
Inheritor – Yanan Li, China