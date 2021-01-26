Sony World Photography Awards: The very best shots from the youth and student shortlists

By NewsChain Lifestyle
13:28pm, Tue 26 Jan 2021
The Sony World Photography Awards have announced the shortlists for their youth and student categories, and entries range from the opera houses of China to the classrooms of Kwazulu-Natal. Submissions flooded in from across the world, but 10 student photographers and six youth photographers have now made their respective shortlists.

Here are there finest photos, from an Italian man helping injured birds to a particularly photogenic fox…

The Portrait of a Tibetan Man – Tianyang Wang, China

6133_1_20827_TianyangWang_China_Youth_Culture_2021

Unnamed – Emil Holthausen, Germany

6135_20829_EmilHolthausen_Germany_Youth_NaturalWorldWildlife_2021

Bàt-ti-to – Irene Facoetti, Italy

Bàt-ti-to

My Local Leaders #1 – Coenraad Torlage, South Africa

6153_3_20857_CoenraadTorlage_SouthAfrica_StudentCompetition_Buildingabetterfuture_2021

My Local Leaders #2 – Coenraad Torlage, South Africa

6153_8_20859_CoenraadTorlage_SouthAfrica_StudentCompetition_Buildingabetterfuture_2021

Border1 – Matías Alejandro Acuña, Argentina

6159_20877_MatiasAlejandroAcua_Argentina_StudentCompetition_Buildingabetterfuture_2021

Internal Troops – Gosha Bergal, Russia

6151_1_20845_GoshaBergal_RussianFederation_StudentCompetition_Buildingabetterfuture_2021

Home – Tayla Nebesky, USA 

6165_9_20907_TaylaNebesky_UnitedStatesofAmerica_StudentCompetition_Buildingabetterfuture_2021

Justice for George Floyd, New York City – Thomas Hengge, USA

6161_8_20891_ThomasHengge_UnitedStatesofAmerica_StudentCompetition_Buildingabetterfuture_2021

Unnamed – Matias Garcia, Ecuador

Inheritor – Yanan Li, China

6157_4_20873_YananLi_China_StudentCompetition_Buildingabetterfuture_2021

