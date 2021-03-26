Soothe your soul with these stunning images of Japan’s cherry blossoms
All over Japan, buds of blossoms have slowly been opening and dousing the country in a blanket of flowers.
It’s sakura (cherry blossom) season, which typically runs from March to April every year. It’s an opportunity for locals to indulge in hanami, the traditional Japanese custom of ‘flower viewing’.
While we can’t travel to Japan right now, and lots of Tokyo’s parks are discouraging visitors due to Covid, you can still enjoy the sights from afar…
The Chidorigafuchi-Ryokudo Walkway in Tokyo is a beautiful promenade where blossoms surround the waterfront, with the Imperial Palace peeping through in the background.
The combination of blossom and Himeji Castle feels like something from a fairytale.
Travelling around Fuji Five Lakes gives great views of the blossom and the snow-capped Mount Fuji.
The trailing blossom branches in Maruyama Park, Kyoto almost look like weeping willows.
The pink buds are striking next to Hirosaki Castle.
Ueno Park is a large public space in Tokyo, where cherry trees line the walkways.
A bit more off the beaten track, the residential area of Nakameguro in Tokyo boasts beautiful blossoms.