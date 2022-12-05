Take the stress out of Christmas shopping with a central London escape

Sipping a warming glass of red wine, huddled below heaters on the outdoor terrace of Harry’s Bar, overlooking the wonderfully over-the-top Christmas decorations, I’m finally starting to feel like the festive season’s arrived.

Up until now, I’ve not been feeling remotely Christmassy. Life is hectic, I’m behind on all the shopping, the temperature has barely dropped and the world seems – unsurprisingly – a little bah humbug.

Christmas shopping can be stressful at the best of times, but this year, splashing cash on friends and family can feel unnecessary at best and anxiety inducing at worst. But it’s Christmas. And the constant chatter about rising prices and how none of us can afford to do anything is depressing.

So, in an attempt to flip this unfestive feeling on its head, I find myself in central London, hoping to get some pressies sorted, and reward myself with a little me time, too.

Christmas shopping on London’s renowned Oxford Street might sound like a good idea – but the reality is much less fun. The streets are heaving with people stressing, smoking and getting in the way, traffic is blaring and shops are lit (too) brightly, with messy racks of depleted items. There’s a genuine reason more and more of us shop online – without wanting to sound ancient, it’s just not like the old days.

But keep walking down Oxford Street, and a pink glow offers rest and retreat. Turn right down the tiny alleyway and St Christopher’s Place awaits – with far fewer crowds, an abundance of smaller shops and plenty of places for a festive pit-stop. It’s like a secret street no one knows about.

Cleverly rebranded to St Christmas Place (straight out of an episode of Twenty Twelve…) for seven weeks of festive celebration, the historic piazza dazzles with discs cascading down the charming streets, while the festive lights shine bright over the al fresco terraces.

Where to shop

Jewellery is often a go-to gift at Christmas, and along the alleyway, you’ll find Maya Magal London, which specialises in handmade, everyday, luxury pieces. Designed by Maya and made by craftspeople in store, you’re bound to find something giftable here. Prices start from £40, and the tiny, mis-matched studs, and gorgeously different rough emerald collection, are definitely going on my Christmas list.

If you’re after the gift of the season, however, head for Astrid & Miyu and ask about their welded bracelet. The infinity bracelet is a delicate chain (prices start from £120) which you can add charms to (£30+ each) and it’s then welded onto your wrist forevermore. It’s a bit of a viral sensation, with most shoppers snapping it up after seeing it on TikTok. Buy it for your teenager and you’ll be in the good books.

Beauty gifts are a great option, especially when you can treat yourself while you’re there. Pop into The Body Shop and request a hand scrub with their new festive scents – Wild Pine, and Spiced Orange. I gather at the enormous circular sink at the front of the store with Husna, who massages in the pine, mint and sandalwood sugar scrub, leaving my hands soft and smelling of Christmas.

And over at L’Occitane, you can pretty much bag yourself a free facial on your festive shopping trip. Book in for a skin consultation (£5, but redeemable against any products you buy afterwards) – only available at the St Christopher’s Place store – and you’ll be talked through the products, test them all out and receive a full analysis and recommendations. It’s a lovely, relaxing experience, with ranges to suit all skin tones and budgets, and the glorious gift sets for Christmas are packed perfectly into brightly-coloured orange and green boxes.

Platform might just be my favourite shop in all of St Christopher’s Place. A community of designers work together to form a collaborative boutique and if I had more money, I could spend a fortune here. Currently all female business owners, the emphasis is on sustainability and quality goods – I fall in love with a bronze tux and a green corduroy maxi dress within moments of walking in.

If you’re after more affordable fashion, Malini showcases a beautiful range of women’s clothing, different enough to stand out, but without breaking the bank. And timely for the World Cup is Football Town, where you can buy stylish retro tops and T-shirts showcasing a range of football teams. High-street stores include the wonderful Whistles and Phase Eight, whose glitzy Christmas offering is particularly strong this season.

Where to eat

Shopping is hungry work and Hoppers is full of diners when I arrive at lunchtime on a Wednesday. I have never eaten in a Sri Lankan restaurant before and am super excited to try their Festive Veggie Taste of Hoppers (£40pp). I’m recommended to wash it down with a Green Mango Collins – a cocktail featuring gin, green mango, cinnamon and soda (£10). It’s zingy, delicious and also dangerous, as I slurp it down with warm plantain chips.

Diners continue to spill through the doors as my mouth heats up chomping on a breadfruit cutlet with cranberry hot sauce, hot butter chilli paneer, jackfruit and mushroom kottu roti, and a delicious mushroom uttapam (a type of dosa). As I sit back, content and completely full, the waiter asks if it’s OK to bring my mains, and I start to see the similarities between this festive menu and the one I eat at home.

The egg hopper arrives – the dish for which this place is renowned. It’s a rice and coconut crepe made in a bowl shape with a runny yolk at its base, which I tear and dip into pumpkin kari and dahl curries, cooled down with yogurt, mustard seeds and salt, and two chutneys. I cannot recommend it more.

Losing energy come the late afternoon, I take a well-deserved rest in Indian street food specialist Papa Dum. I slurp on a house chai (£3.50), which comes with two Parle-G biscuits, imported from India and a bit like a malted milk – you’re meant to dunk them. The chai is 70% milk, 30% water – as it should be made traditionally, not like the “fake chai” you get in every high street coffee shop, the owner Hiren tells me. You can even buy Chai Masala Gift Sets (£32) to make at home, or gift to chai lovers.

Isola’s gorgeously continental exterior is welcome hue of pink and green, decorated with masses of beautiful baubles for Christmas. I take a seat on a rattan chair in the Italian restaurant, eying up the green striped upholstery and enjoying the quirky sight of a fresh beef tomato and polished lemon on every wooden table. Bulbous chandeliers hang over shuttered windows and a sweeping high-shine bar is lined with flashy green stools. It’s the perfect spot to order an Alto Fizz cocktail (£12.50) and listen to the jazz playing amid the chatter. Try the tuna caponata (£21.95) with courgette fries (£5.95).

Where to stay

If you need somewhere to rest a weary head, the self-catering St Christopher’s Place Estate and Globe Apartments (globeapt.com) can make for a savvy stay (from £250 per night). Tucked away, you feel a bit like you’re sneaking into platform 9 3/4 when you nip through the unassuming door. A comfy bed, decent sized bathroom and open-plan kitchen area means there’s plenty of room, and everything you need to cook up a storm. And you can peek out of the shutters and ogle shoes you can’t afford – the perfect apartment for window shopping, and unbelievably central to everything.

The wind ripples through the hanging disc decorations as I slot my key into the lock; it sounds like rain falling on a canvas roof. I’m not sure Christmas shopping has ever felt this enjoyable or stress-free – I think it might be time to hunt down some eggnog.