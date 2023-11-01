Transport for London (TfL) must consider revising its fare structure to enhance its financial resilience amid shifting travel habits, according to Sir Tony Travers, a professor at the London School of Economics. His remarks come in light of the mayor's 2024/25 budget objectives assessment. As TfL relies heavily on fares, it was significantly impacted by the pandemic. The authority should maximise its fare yield and contemplate a different fare structure, especially for morning commutes. TfL's other income streams include the Congestion Charge, the Ultra Low Emission Zone, and commercial operations such as Santander Cycles.

Plans for a new South London Overground station at Surrey Canal Road are moving forward, with Transport for London (TfL) confirming initial designs are complete and discussions for more funding underway. The station, initially proposed over a decade ago, was excluded from the original route due to funding constraints but could be operational by the late 2020s if further financing is secured. The project, aimed at boosting access for residents and businesses and serving over 5,000 new homes, was initially funded through the government’s Housing Infrastructure Fund, with funding discussions now continuing with governmental departments and potential contributions from developers.

With autumn underway, it's ideal weather for day trips from Birmingham, especially after the heavy rainfall on October 19 and 20. Numerous affordable destinations can be reached from Birmingham, alleviating worry about costs for families intending to enjoy outdoor activities. Rail services offer easy access to the West Midlands, with numerous single journey tickets priced under £10. A variety of destinations, including some unexpected ones, are available for a day trip from Birmingham for £10 or less.

Whilst Liverpool Castle no longer stands, nearby are numerous picturesque, historical castles providing insight into local history. Remnants of some castles offer a glorious peek into the past, often encircled by scenic woodland. Others have been preserved or restored, enabling visitors to experience the 13th century. A brief journey from Liverpool will introduce you to these seven noteworthy castles.

The Peak District, known for its beautiful landscapes, is home to the charming town of Castleton. Nestled in the Hope Valley, the town is a haven for hikers and cyclists. The village features quirky pubs, independent shops and the stunning ruins of the English Heritage-run Peveril Castle. Travelling from Manchester to Castleton is feasible by car or train. From the city, the A6 leads most of the way. Alternatively, a direct train service from Piccadilly to Hope, followed by a short bus ride or walk, will get you to the town. The journey, depending on the time of departure, can take from under an hour to approximately 90 minutes.

Liverpool John Lennon Airport (LJLA) has been named Best UK Airport for the second consecutive year by Which? Travel. The airport, which is to launch new routes via Jet2 in 2024, is roughly seven miles from Liverpool city centre. Although it doesn't have a train station, it's accessible from Liverpool South Parkway, three miles away. The airport also has a range of services including airport parking, several airlines including easyJet and Ryanair, and numerous flights to cities around the world. Inside the terminal, travellers can find duty-free shops, a lounge, and restaurants.

Henrhyd Falls, the tallest waterfall in Brecon Beacons and a two-hour drive from Birmingham, is a scenic spot hidden beneath a leafy canopy. The falls drop 27 metres and its unique feature allows visitors to walk behind the cascading water. The location is popular with wild swimmers and hikers, as well as film enthusiasts due to its appearance in Batman film The Dark Knight Rises, earning it the nickname 'Batman Waterfall'. The attraction is free to visit though parking fills up early. Visitors are advised to take care, as paths can be slippery near the water.

The West Midlands boasts a plethora of castles, showcasing a captivating range of architecture and history. With origins from Norman fortresses to Tudor manors, these structures serve as tokens of power and defence, forming a crucial aspect of the region's cultural heritage. Conveniently situated near Birmingham, a visit would be an unique way to commemorate King Charles' Coronation by celebrating past nobility. Ideal for history enthusiasts, architecture admirers, or those seeking a romantic getaway, these castles offer a journey into the past. Here are ten renowned and inspiring castles in the West Midlands.