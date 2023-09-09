This weekend, Transport for London (TfL) advises passengers to check for potential disruptions due to closures on the Underground, DLR, and Overground services. Numerous events are expected to cause increased traffic and large crowds throughout London. Wandsworth Bridge will be closed to motorised traffic until early October for safety repairs. From mid-November, there will be lane closures on the A40 between Hanger Lane Gyratory and Gypsy Corner due to utility work for the HS2 rail project. TfL's app and website offer the most recent updates on disruptions.

Transport for London (TfL) has unveiled two new express bus routes, SL1 and SL10, as part of the Superloop network. Set to begin later this year, the routes will connect Harrow to North Finchley, and North Finchley to Walthamstow. Both services will run minutely throughout the week. TfL aims to have the entire Superloop network operational by spring 2024, excluding route SL4, which is set to launch in 2025. The Superloop initiative forms part of a £6m investment scheme by the Mayor of London to offset the impact of the Ultra Low Emission Zone expansion. Critics have dubbed the initiative as "Superflop".

London Mayor Sadiq Khan's decision to rule out pay-per-mile road user charging is a "mistake", according to the Centre for London think-tank. Advocates argue the approach is fairer than the existing Ultra Low Emission Zone or Congestion Charge Zone, charging based on distance travelled. Electric vehicle (EV) owners, currently exempt from these schemes, could also be included, bringing a more equitable system. Critics say the current system will suffer as EVs replace fuel cars and income from fuel duty falls. Green Party London Assembly Member Siân Berry noted the necessity of road charging schemes to reduce traffic and pollution.

Transport for London (TfL) announced that 4G and 5G mobile coverage is now available at Oxford Circus and Tottenham Court Road Tube stations, with plans to extend coverage to additional Central and Northern line sections in coming months. This initiative, launched by Boldyn Networks for TfL and the mayor of London, aims to provide high-speed mobile coverage across the entire Tube network by the end of 2024. Current coverage includes over 10% of underground Tube stations, with expectations of reaching 33 stations with mobile coverage by December, and the entirety of the Elizabeth line by spring 2024.

Travellers on the Elizabeth line between Paddington and Heathrow Airport experienced severe delays on Thursday due to overhead wire issues in Acton. Transport for London advised tickets are accepted on London Buses and other Underground services. Delays also occurred between Hayes, Harlington, and Reading. The Heathrow passengers faced extra checks amid the search for an escaped prisoner. Meanwhile, the Jubilee line and Northern line also faced delays due to a train shortage and a faulty train at South Wimbledon, respectively.

Newham Council in East London is planning to introduce a 20mph speed limit across the borough to enhance road safety and lower traffic accident rates. The scheme, which excludes roads under the control of Transport for London and private roads, will be implemented in stages over two years, beginning with new signage and road markings. Data from Transport for London highlights 5,200 casualties recorded due to road accidents in Newham from October 2017 to October 2022. The initiative has faced criticism from Green councillors for the two-year timeline.

Proposed railway link, the 'Southern Rail Link', could integrate Heathrow Airport with Southwest London, Surrey, Berkshire, and Hampshire. Supported by Mayor of London, Sadiq Khan, the project will involve a new track from Terminal 5 to the South Western Railway network. A secondary branch linking the airport to Virginia Water is also planned, allowing services to extend out to additional counties. The scheme will be funded by Heathrow Southern Railway Limited and could lead to increases in sustainable travel to Heathrow. Currently, the airport is only accessible by rail from central London.

Transport for London (TfL) is inviting bids for a new franchise agreement on the Docklands Light Railway, estimated at £2.3 billion. The current franchise, held by KeolisAmey since 2014, expires in April 2025. The new contract will cover train and passenger services, maintenance, and management of the automated train control system. Potential bidders have until 2 October to express interest, with the awarded contract to begin in 2024. The DLR network will also introduce a new fleet of 54 trains between 2024 and 2026, enhancing capacity and supporting the development of 10,000 new homes across the network.

Northern has initiated a flash sale including over five million rail tickets across Northern England, set at 50p, £1, and £2. The sale, ending at 6pm on 7 September, is valid for travel between 11 September and 20 October. Tickets can be purchased for routes across Greater Manchester, Lancashire, Merseyside, and Yorkshire via the Northern Rail website's new 'Cheap Fare Finder'. As stated by Northern's commercial and customer director, Mark Powles, the tickets operate on a 'first come, first serve' basis and must be booked seven days before travel.

Londoners are being cautioned to plan their travel in advance this weekend due to national rail strikes. Train company ASLEF has planned a strike on 1 September and an overtime ban on 2 September, which involves 16 train companies. Furthermore, 20,000 RMT members will also strike on 2 September. While Transport for London (TfL) personnel are not participating in the strikes, minor delays on TfL services could occur. Up-to-date news on the Underground, DLR and Overground can be accessed via the TfL app or website. The rail strike will also affect numerous London Underground, Overground and DLR services.