The best British walks and hikes to put a spring in your step

Throughout the year, British landscapes are a visual display of colour. But there’s arguably no prettier season than spring.

One of the best ways to enjoy the beauty on our doorsteps is on two feet, walking through fields of wildflowers, strolling on the edge of wave-crashed cliffs or winding along quiet lanes.

So, whether you want to hike for multiple days or explore a shorter stretch, these are some of the great trails to try in the weeks ahead.North Norfolk

Due to be completed this year, the new England Coast Path is set to become the longest coastal trail anywhere in the world. While the full 2,800 miles is probably too much for anyone to attempt in one go, it is possible to explore sections. Inntravel recommend their self-guided Seascapes of North Norfolk itinerary, which provides walkers with an opportunity to witness some excellent birdlife, with local breeding species including marsh harriers, little egrets and avocets. Explore rural villages, quiet woodlands and vast sandy beaches during five days of walking. Highlights include the spectacle of wading birds congregating on the mudflats of Snettisham, and Holkham Hall with it’s collection of paintings by Gainsborough and Van Dyck.

How: A six-night trip costs from £975pp (two sharing), including B&B accommodation, three dinners, luggage transfers and route notes and maps. Available from March 1 to April 30. Visit inntravel.co.uk.

The Gower Peninsula, Southwest Wales

Designated the UK’s first Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty in 1956, the Gower Peninsula stretches from the south coast’s limestone scenery of Worms Head and Oxwich Bay to the saltmarshes and dune systems in the north. Discover the area’s most scenic parts on a six-day self-guided tour, starting at the Mumbles headland in Swansea Bay. Walking along coastal paths and secluded coves, pass the ruins of the Norman Pennard Castle and the Oxwich National Nature Reserve. Cross a causeway to reach tidal island Worms Head and watch grey seals bathing on the beach below.

How: Headwater’s Highlights of the Gower Peninsula Walk costs from £1,049pp (two sharing), including B&B accommodation, GPS route directions and maps, luggage transfers and services of a local representative. Departures every week from April 17. Visit headwater.com.

Ullswater, Lake District

A host of golden daffodils inspired British poet William Wordsworth to write one of his most famous works. Walk through similar displays on a walk along the shores of Ullswater in the Lake District, where wild daffodils parade their bright yellow trumpets in the spring. Eco-holiday park The Quiet Site is the starting point for several hikes, such as the Ullswater Way – a 20-mile circular walk which circumnavigates the lake. Alternatively, take a shorter eight-mile stroll to the 70-foot Aria Force waterfalls, or weave through the wild flowers at Little Mell Fell. Stay in carbon neutral Gingerbread Houses, timber Camping Pods or underground Glamping Burrows.

How: From £55 per night for up to two adults and two children. Visit thequietsite.co.uk.

Yorkshire Dales

Their displays may be fleeting, but bluebells are always a sight to behold in the English countryside. Woodlands brimming with the wildflowers can be found scattered across the Yorkshire Dales, and if you head out in the early hours, it’s possible to spot red deer and red squirrels too. More adventurous trekkers should attempt the Howgill Fells, which Alfred Wainwright likened to a herd of sleepy elephants basking in the sun, and described it as his favourite place to escape crowds in the nearby Lakes. After a day of walking, recharge at the Black Bull, a former 17th century coaching hotel in nearby Sedbergh.

How: Rooms from £125 per night B&B. Visit theblackbullsedbergh.co.uk.

Dartmoor

After a long hike, there’s nothing more refreshing than a dip in a natural pool – and Dartmoor National Park has one of the best in the country. While temperatures may still be a bit bracing in spring, it’s hard to resist jumping into the Sharrah Pool, a watery idyll surrounded by rock walls, cascades and dense forest. Located on the River Dart at New Bridge near Holne, it’s also close to luxury property Bovey Castle, where guests can also join a deer keeper for a walking tour of the estate, learning about the animals and their role in the ecosystem. Two award-winning restaurants and a spa provide an opportunity to refuel and recharge.

How: Rooms from £325 per night with breakfast (two sharing). Visit boveycastle.com.

Suffolk

Birdsong provides a soundtrack to the seasons, reaching its crescendo in the spring breeding season. Identify some of the key performers on an early morning walk with the National Trust through Dunwich Heath, an area of big skies and fields carpeted in sunshine-yellow heather. Leaving at 6.30am to catch the dawn chorus, a ranger guides groups along a trail, stopping to identify different winged species and native plants. A 90-minute walk including a bacon sandwich or vegetarian breakfast costs £14 for adults and £8 for children, with departures on April 5 and 19.

How: Stay at the Westleton Crown, where B&B rooms cost from £100.80. Visit westletoncrown.co.uk