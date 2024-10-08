The best forest walks around the UK and Ireland to take on this autumn and winter

Forest walks provide a great opportunity to reflect on the past year and reconnect with nature.

So, wrap up warm in your favourite winter woollies, put on some sturdy walking boots and admire nature in all its autumn splendour.

There are plenty of breathtaking woodland walks dotted around the UK and Ireland, so here are a few suggestions for your next outdoor adventure…

Westonbirt Arboretum, Gloucestershire, England

If you are looking for a stunning, easy family walk this autumn then check out Westonbirt Arboretum in Gloucestershire.

Home to 15,000 specimens and 2,500 species of tree, going to Westonbirt feels like you’ve been transported into a picture-perfect postcard.

The arboretum is infamous for its sensational autumn colours, but the trails also look glorious lit up during the winter when Westonbirt is transformed into a Christmas wonderland.

This Cotswold jewel is a firm family favourite for a reason.

Cannock Chase Forest, Staffordshire, England

Cannock Chase is an Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty located north of Birmingham in the West Midlands.

It offers a variety of striking landscapes, including old oak woodlands, pine forests, heathland, rivers and canals.

Many visitors also enjoy exploring its vast grounds on two wheels, as it encompasses some of the best family cycling trails and single track cross-country mountain biking opportunities in the Midlands.

This hidden gem is a great place to reconnect with nature in the cooler months.

Puck’s Glen, Cowal, Argyll and Bute, Scotland

A deep, woodland gorge with cascading waterfalls, Puck’s Glen in Scotland attains a magical quality that you usually only find in storybooks.

This enchanting trail winds along a Victorian walkway up to a dramatic rocky gorge that is said to be home to mischievous spirits, making it a fun adventure for all ages.

It is one of the most popular short walks in the area, filled with scenic views, towering trees, waterfalls and wildlife.

Sturdy walking shoes are advised as it is damp and rocky in some areas.

Deerpark Forest, County Cavan, Ireland

This 5.3-km circular trail near Virginia, County Cavan in Ireland is a great place to clear your head and walk the dog.

There are lots of different loops in Deerpark Forest to explore, and an abundance of stopping points to pause and take in the gorgeous views.

The magnificent forest is situated next to a lake, so you really get the best of both worlds on this trail.

Tollymore Forest Park, County Down, Northern Ireland

Tollymore Forest Park is bursting with character and charm, and looks particularly beautiful this time of year.

Visitors are treated to a mature conifer forest, panoramic views of the mountains and sea, and a vast array of exotic trees on this walk.

Explore the rocky outcrops, bridges, grottos and caves while you walk along the Shimna River.

If you are planning to mark the end of the year with a getaway to Northern Ireland, add this magical forest to your itinerary.

Fforest Fawr, Caerphilly, Wales

Located near one of the most picturesque castles in Wales, Castell Coch, Fforest Fawr woodland is a great day out for all of the family.

There are three walking trails from the Fforest Fawr car park including a sculpture trail for families.

This heavenly woodland is also a popular film location for productions ranging from Welsh historical dramas to children’s TV programmes such as Merlin and Sherlock.

So, what are you waiting for? There is a whole host of forest walks around the UK and Ireland waiting to be explored…