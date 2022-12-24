The best spots for a Christmas Eve walk

What better day to get out and about in the fresh air than the day before we eat, drink and be merry in abundance?

After all, why wait until Boxing Day, when there are plenty of fabulous walks to explore across the UK and Ireland – and some may be just on your doorstep.

“The cold days of winter transform the places in the National Trust’s care into magical winter wonderlands. And if you wrap up warm and plan ahead, they can provide some much-needed space to clear your head and provide a welcome escape from the hustle and bustle of the festive season,” says Liz Nelstrop, national walking lead at the National Trust (nationaltrust.org.uk).

There are few corners of the UK without stunning routes of some sort, from rugged landscapes and beautiful green spaces to coastal paths (providing the weather is suitable).

These are some of the most beautiful spots for a winter walk this Christmas Eve…

Osterley Park and House, Middlesex

Lakeside beauty Osterley Park and House is a “preserved Georgian country estate just a short distance from central London,” says Nelstrop.

“Enjoy a winter walk around the park and garden this December, when the sun is low in the sky and the trees are strikingly bare. Multi-use pathways have been designed to support cycling, running, walking, wheelchair users, families with buggies and all other visitors.”

Kingston Lacy, Dorset

The majestic home to “the Bankes family for over 300 years, Kingston Lacy is an astonishing Italianate Palace in the heart of rural Dorset,” says Nelstrop.

“The multi-use trail passes through forest and along old carriage drives that were originally created by the Bankes family. Walkers, runners, adapted wheelchair users and cyclists of all ages and abilities are able to make use of the 4.7km flat route, which includes views of the house.”

Salcombe Hill, Devon

“Above the bustling seaside town of Sidmouth is Salcombe Hill, with views over the town and out across the Jurassic cliffs,” Nelstrop says.

“The Salcombe Hill accessible walk offers a fantastic introduction to the South West Coast Path for visitors with reduced mobility. Take in views of the Jurassic Coast UNESCO World Heritage Site cliffs.”

The Wales Coast Path

The Wales Coast Path (walescoastpath.gov.uk) has been celebrating its 10th anniversary in 2022. There are some marvellous walks that can be undertaken along the 870-mile stretch.

“If you are getting together over Christmas with your family, there are lots of suitable walks on the coast path for all the family,” says Sioned Humphreys, marketing officer for the Wales Coast Path.

“Spots like Beaumaris in Anglesey lend themselves to a walk along the coast and then a lunch or cup of tea in the little towns along the way. Obviously, this is a coast path so make sure you are aware of the tides and weather risks associated,” Humphreys adds.

She also recommends exploring the Carmarthenshire Millennium Coastal Path and the route from Limeslade Bay to Caswell Bay in Gower.

Lang Craigs, Dumbarton

Jill Donnachie of the Woodland Trust (woodlandtrust.org.uk/ says: “As someone who’s a keen walker and has been a regular visitor to many of our most spectacular sites during 12 years and various roles at the Trust, Lang Craigs is one that stands out.

“There is a children’s trail and four waymarked walks of varying lengths, from the buggy-friendly, fish-pond route around the lower Overtoun Estate to the Round Wood hike, which delivers great views overlooking the River Clyde and Dumbarton rock – especially beautiful in the snow!”Ickworth, Suffolk

Like many National Trust sites, Nelstrop says Ickworth is “an Italianate Palace in the heart of Suffolk – with over 1800 acres of beautiful parkland, woodland, gardens and an all-weather trail to enjoy. It is the perfect place to get back to nature,” she adds. “The river walk has firm footing and is suitable for those using wheelchairs and mobility aids, as well as for buggies and young children.”Dunstable Downs and Whipsnade Estate, Bedfordshire

This route runs from the Chilterns Gateway Centre along the top of the ridge into Dunstable, and Nelstrop says it’s “a surfaced path and suitable for all users including walkers, cyclists, pushchairs and wheelchair users”.

She adds: “Dunstable Downs is the highest point in Bedfordshire and there are spectacular views over the Vale of Aylesbury. And from its elevated position, it is possible to see five counties on a clear day.”Calke Abbey, Derbyshire

“Calke Abbey has secret walled gardens and parkland, much of which is a National Nature Reserve,” Nelstrop explains. “The Tramway Trail is an accessible figure-of-eight route which follows the old horse-drawn tramway that linked Ticknall to Ashby, and it’s suitable for cyclists, walkers, wheelchairs and pushchairs.”Nostell, West Yorkshire

“Nostell is a masterpiece of 18th-century architecture and is filled with exceptional paintings and antiques,” says Nelstrop. “In the 300-acre estate and gardens you can enjoy lakeside walks, parkland and meadows. Many of the paths around the lawns, pleasure grounds and lakes are suitable for mobility scooters, wheelchairs and pushchairs.”Souter Lighthouse, Tyne and Wear

“Hooped in red and white and standing proud on the coastline midway between the Tyne and the Wear, Souter Lighthouse is reached by car in less than half an hour from Newcastle, and less than 15 minutes from Sunderland. Follow coastal footpaths to discover a lost village, a nature reserve on the site of a former colliery, interesting rock formations and a beautiful bay,” says Nelstrop.Mount Stewart, County Down

This lake walk is an easy, family-friendly route that’s also accessible to those with mobility aids.“Mount Stewart in County Down is one of the most unique and unusual gardens cared for by the National Trust, enjoying the mild climate of the Ards Peninsula,” says Nelstrop. “It takes you on level access gravel and lawn pathways around the lake at the heart of Mount Stewart’s garden.”Giant’s Causeway, County Antrim

“This accessible two-mile clifftop trail boasts incredible views of the Giant’s Causeway and is suitable for visitors with mobility concerns, as well as prams and young children,” says Nelstrop, referencing a walking route nearby the famous rock columns.

“You might even spot dolphins and porpoises swimming in the bay. As well as views of the famous stones on most days, you can see Scotland and the Inishowen Peninsula.”