The UK’s best treetop stays for a cosy autumnal woodland break

For many of us, sleeping in the trees is a childhood fantasy. The idea of waking up to the sound of birdsong and wind rustling between crispy autumn leaves induces immediate relaxation.

At this time of year, the UK’s forests are resplendently dressed in a seasonal farewell fanfare of gold, bronze and crimson. Staying in a woodland cabin or treehouse lodge is the perfect way to appreciate the beauty.

And don’t let dropping temperatures be a deterrent. As cooler nights draw in, cosy wood-burning stoves and fluffy blankets provide welcome heat and cosseting comfort.

From remote off-grid hideaways to striking architectural masterpieces, here are some of the best woodland escapes.

The Fish Hotel, Cotswolds

Cross a rope bridge to enter the treehouses hidden in the sprawling 500-acre estate of The Fish hotel. It’s an adventurous start to a holiday that’s otherwise lavished with luxury. Each of the properties has a heated outdoor bath to warm up on cool nights and an intercom to order room service without even having to leave the heated bubbles. Underfloor heating, Nespresso coffee machines, and a well-stocked minibar add to the comfort. Elsewhere on the estate, it’s possible to stay in shepherd’s huts or in the hotel where dogs are welcome.

Stay: From £550 (sleeps two). Visit thefishhotel.co.uk

Blackpool Sands, Devon

It’s every child’s fantasy to find a secret door leading to somewhere magical. Make that dream a reality with a stay at two fairy-tale cabins above Start Bay in South Devon, where a hidden entrance at the end of the Victorian planter’s garden leads straight onto Blackpool Sands. An Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty, it’s an excellent site for birdwatching. Designed with sustainable living in mind, each property is off-grid but benefits from a Cinderella incinerator toilet and spring-fed filtered water system for maximum comfort and minimal impact.

Stay: From £140 per night (sleeps two). Visit kiphideaways.com

Elmore Court, Gloucestershire

Belonging to one of the UK’s oldest country estates, six luxury treehouses sit in the bend of the River Severn. With both woodland and countryside views, it’s possible to be fully immersed in nature flourishing as part of the estate’s rewilding programme. Birds have quickly returned to recovering wetlands, visible from the cabins, thanks to the vision of Anselm Guise whose family have owned the estate for 750 years.

There’s a winding boardwalk through the woods leading to each of the British cedar clad cabins (one suitable for wheelchair users) which have corrugated roofs, cork flooring and poplar ply walls. Out on the deck, there’s a brazier fire pit with wood store and snooze chairs for enjoying westerly-facing sunset views.

Stay: From £250 per night (two sharing) with a minimum stay of two nights. Visit rewildthings.com

Perthshire, Scotland

Guests are invited to embrace the “joy of missing out” by disconnecting devices and reconnecting with nature on a digital detox break in the Scottish wilderness. A hour’s drive from both Glasgow and Edinburgh, five eco-friendly, luxury treehouses are set on the banks of the River Teith, on the edge of Trossachs National Park. Each is built from timber sourced directly from the estate, featuring hand-crafted tables and upcycled furniture. The surrounding private woodland features a variety of walking and biking trails, along with a woodland sauna and refreshing plunge pool.

Stay: From £245 per night (sleeps two), with a minimum two-night stay. Visit lanricktreehouses.co.uk

Pembrokeshire, Wales

What better way to make a dramatic exit than by flying down a slide? Head straight from nurture to nature from two treehouses high in a forest canopy, or opt for a more down-to-earth experience in one of four grass-roof cabin hideaways in a glamping site nearby. All accommodation has its own private hot tub, wood burner and fire pit for stargazing. Promising a blast of sea air, Pembrokeshire Coast National Park is easily accessible on foot, along with the National Trust’s Colby Woodland Garden. A short walk away, Heatherton World of Adventures offers archery, treetop high ropes and adventure golf.

Stay: A three-night weekend stay costs from from £615 (sleeps four). Visit florencesprings.co.uk

TreeDwellers, Cotswolds

Billing themselves as Britain’s treehouse specialist, TreeDwellers opened for guests in the Oxfordshire Cotswolds this month. Seven architecturally striking treehouses are wrapped in timber, glass and aluminium, designed to mimic nature’s curves and reflect the surrounding 1,700 acres of ancient woodland. Wraparound windows and a large deck provide an excellent platform for viewing the five species of deer living in this woodland. Several walking routes extend from the site, with nearby country pubs serving warming roasts.

Stay: From £220 per night (sleeps two) including a welcome hamper. Visit treedwellers.com