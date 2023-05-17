Travel by train for a greener way to explore Europe

Throughout the 19th century, it was full steam ahead for train routes across Western Europe. Moving between destinations by rail was seen as a comfortable and convenient way to travel.

But the advent of the aeroplane left most rail routes out in the cold.

In the last few years, however, there’s been a revival of interest in forgotten tracks, as people seek out greener alternatives to flying. More overnight sleeper trains, better connections and value passes are now on offer in many European countries.

More than joining the dots between A and B, train travel is just as much about the journey, watching scenes unfurl through glass windows while enjoying the slower passage of time.

If you’re keen to hit the tracks this summer, here are a few holidays to try…

Scenic superstar: SwitzerlandDuration: 9 days

From snow-capped mountains to glittering lakes, land-locked Switzerland has no shortage of astounding views. Take them all in on a rail journey across the country, stopping to overnight in a selection of boutique hotels. Traverse gorges and glaciers along Europe’s highest rail trails on the Bernina Express railway line, classified a Unesco World Heritage site, and admire the beauty of the Alps on the the Glacier Express. The no-fly route passes through Zurich, Zermatt, St Moritz, Lugano, Lucerne and ends in Dijon, one of the wine capitals of France.

How to book: From £2,510 per person, including return Eurostar train between London St Pancras and Paris Gare du Nord, all train travel and accommodation. Visit wexas.com or call 020 8125 4219.

Pilgrim’s choice: SpainDuration: 9 nights

If you don’t have the appropriate fitness levels or 30 days to spare, opt to do northern Spain’s famous pilgrimage route by rail. Work your way through five gastronomically-rich cities featured on the classic Camino de Santiago, passing through the vast plains of the central region to the rivers and steep slopes of Ribeira Sacra, finally ending in the green landscapes of Galicia. Visit Bilbao, home to the Guggenheim, Burgos, the birthplace of El Cid, Leon, with architecture by Antoni Gaudi, and lesser known Monforte de Lemos – a fortress transformed into a parador, where it’s possible to stay the night.

How to book: From £1,105pp (two sharing) including B&B accommodation, train travel and transfers. Available March 15 to November 30. Flights or train travel from London to Spain extra. Visit inntravel.co.uk or call 01653 617 000.

Route to romance: ItalyDuration: 9 days

Criss-crossing the country, a network of rail links connects some of Italy’s most famous cities. Add an extra layer of love to places already steeped in romance by revelling in a mode of transport used for decades. Start a journey on the waterways of Venice, exploring the history and architecture of the Serenissima, then continue to Verona, where one of the most famous love tragedies unfolded. Visit spots featured in Shakespeare’s classic Romeo & Juliet, before heading to the sparkling shores of Lake Garda. Anyone feeling energetic can head into the Dolomite Mountains for superb views across the Lake.

How to book: From £1,499 per person (two sharing), including train travel, B&B accommodation and flights from London Gatwick. Visit citalia.com or call 01293 738 024.

Classic vintage: FranceDuration: 6 nights

There’s no risk of going over the limit on a wine-themed trip by train. From the Champagne caves of Epernay to the vineyards of Bordeaux, discover where some of the finest French vintages are produced. Starting in historic Reims, take a guided tour of the city’s Gothic architecture. Then continue to Hautvillers village, where the monk Dom Perignon first discovered the Champagne wine-making process, for a full-day Champagne Discovery Tour. Use e-bikes to explore the vineyards of Medoc, and finish the trip in style with a visit to Saint-Émilion, the oldest wine area of the Bordeaux region.

How to book: From £2,340 per person (two sharing), including all train travel, B&B accommodation and Eurostar travel from London. Visit wexas.com or call 020 8125 4219.