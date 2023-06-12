UK tourist gems and latest airport news for travellers

Henrhyd Falls, the tallest waterfall in Brecon Beacons, is a two-hour drive from Birmingham and features a unique spot where visitors can walk behind the cascading water. Popular among wild swimmers and walkers, the South Wales attraction gained fame as a filming location for Batman's hideout in The Dark Knight Rises, earning the nickname "Batman Waterfall." Entry to the falls is free; however, early arrival is advised as parking fills up quickly. Birmingham visitors can reach the site via the M5, taking a scenic route through the Malvern Hills and Wye Valley to Coelbren.

TUI has revealed new routes for UK airports, including numerous flights from Glasgow Airport, beginning in summer 2024. This will add 1.1 million seats for UK travellers as part of TUI's summer 2024 programme, affecting 13 regional airports. Glasgow Airport will see 18,000 additional seats, with two more aircraft and 180,000 extra seats going to destinations such as Cape Verde and Greece. Other UK airports will also see significant increases in seats and additional routes, promoting flexibility and convenience for customers.

The Glasgow Airport offers two lounges, the UpperDeck Lounge and the Lomond Lounge, for passengers seeking a relaxing experience before their flight. Currently, the UpperDeck Lounge is open daily from 5 am, with prices set at £25 per adult and £19 per child. The lounge offers up to four complimentary alcoholic drinks, snacks, free Wi-Fi, charging points, and more. To book, passengers can call customer service or book online. Note that the Lomond Lounge is closed until further notice, and certain airline lounges are available only for eligible passengers.

The West Midlands boasts an array of castles that provide fascinating insights into the region's rich history. Ranging from imposing Norman fortresses to elegant Tudor manors, these castles are steeped in legend, folklore, and architectural wonders. Serving as symbols of power and defensive strongholds, they form an integral part of the region's cultural heritage. Just a short distance from Birmingham, these castles offer an offbeat way to celebrate historical events by honouring past lords and earls. Ideal for history enthusiasts, architecture lovers, or those seeking a romantic getaway, the West Midlands' castles promise a captivating journey through time.

Bristol Airport has introduced a Twilight Drop service to alleviate the stress of checking in and baggage drops for travellers on early flights. The service allows passengers to check in their luggage the night before their flight, enabling them to proceed directly to security and passport control the next day. Airlines Jet2.com, Jet2.com Holidays, TUI, and easyJet currently offer this service. With other airports, such as Birmingham, East Midlands, and London Gatwick, implementing similar services, Twilight Drop may become more widely available in the future.

Glasgow Airport offers Long Stay, Short Stay, and Fast Track parking options for travellers. Long Stay, the most economical choice, is a five-minute shuttle bus ride from the terminal. Short Stay is directly opposite the terminal, providing easy access for a quick trip. Fast Track Parking, ideal for short breaks or business trips, is just a 1-2 minute walk from the terminal. Booking in advance can save up to 60% on parking fees, and a 5% discount is available for any parking type by filling out a form on the airport's website.

As the pleasant weather and brighter nights draw near, many are considering a short getaway. Glasgow Airport offers a variety of affordable flights daily to stunning destinations. Utilising Skyscanner data, we have identified the top 12 most economical direct flight options from Glasgow Airport in May for those seeking a budget-friendly escape.

On a balmy afternoon in Barbados, guests celebrated the naming ceremony of P&O Cruises' newest addition, Arvia. With incredible Caribbean experiences, including dolphin spotting, island exploration, and fine dining, the Arvia offers a chic and unforgettable cruise adventure. The ship features a Grand Atrium, numerous dining and entertainment options, and innovative room designs. Guests can book a seven-night Caribbean fly/cruise starting from £1,349pp for an inside cabin, departing March 9th, 2024 from Antigua.

Holiday-goers can travel to Florida for less, as Norse Atlantic Airways introduced new flight routes from London Gatwick to Orlando and Fort Lauderdale starting at £205 each way. These routes are set to begin in May 2023, complementing the existing London to New York service. Orlando flights will operate daily during peak summer season, with return fares from £409, while Fort Lauderdale flights will run three times a week in May and June, increasing to four times a week later, with return fares from £410. Passengers can enjoy the airline's Boeing 787 Dreamliner aircraft and easyJet, Norwegian, and Spirit Airlines connectivity partnership for greater convenience.