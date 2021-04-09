Video: 5 of the weirdest sites for a staycation
Foreign travel is not a dead cert this summer, but a more local trip or classic staycation is looking fairly likely. Phew.
So how should you spend your holidays? As campsites and caravan parks book up, it might be worth looking further afield for overnight stays – and after a strange old year, the quirkier and more memorable the better, surely?
We’re very keen to spend a night at these five locations: at Greenbank Farm you can share a stable with a friendly Friesian horse or Shetland pony; have a spooky sleepover at The Blackpool Tower Dungeon; enjoy the great outdoors at the beautiful Netherby Treehouse; stay up high at RAF Wainfleet (there’s a helicopter on-site too), or consider getting away to a giant conker – a very glam one in Wales that is.
Check them out…