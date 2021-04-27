Video: This giant sand drawing of a lifeboat could help save lives
11:13am, Tue 27 Apr 2021
Got plans for a May bank holiday beach trip? You won’t be the only one. Hence why The Royal National Lifeboat Institution (RNLI) is gearing up for a busy weekend.
RNLI crews and lifeguards saved an incredible 349 people during 2020, but as restrictions ease and people increasingly begin to don sunhats and pull on their swimming cozzies for coastal trips, the likelihood is, RNLI callouts will go up too.
So, to raise awareness, and encourage people to take on the ‘Mayday Mile’ challenge – to raise money for the RNLI – Scarborough Beach has been emblazoned with a massive sand drawing, inspired by a Shannon Class lifeboat – the RNLI’s newest lifesaving vessel. And it’s pretty cool to look at…