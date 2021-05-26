Video: Who needs to travel abroad when you can marvel at the 7 wonders of the UK?

Sunset at the Giant's Causeway, Co. Antrim, Northern Ireland, UK,
Sunset at the Giant's Causeway, Co. Antrim, Northern Ireland, UK,
By NewsChain Lifestyle
10:39am, Wed 26 May 2021
CBAD8A00-D2B9-4E0E-ADDF-D0366C357A34 Created with sketchtool. E9A4AA46-7DC3-48B8-9CE2-D75274FB8967 Created with sketchtool. 65CCAE04-4748-4D0F-8696-A91D8EB3E7DC Created with sketchtool.

With various traffic light systems and restrictions still in place, many of us aren’t yet comfortable – or able – to get on board with international travel.

That doesn’t mean you can’t get your travel fix: it’s an opportunity to explore some of the gems on your own doorstep.

Experts at the Royal Geographical Society have identified the seven natural wonders of the UK, ranging from jaw-dropping Welsh waterfalls to sweeping lakes in Cumbria.

The society and outdoor brand Merrell asked people how familiar they were with these impressive landmarks – with 90% of those polled not having heard of all seven wonders.

The question is: how many do you know?

Sign up to our newsletter

Travel

PA