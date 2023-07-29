Virgin Atlantic resumes Manchester to Las Vegas PLUS latest travel updates

Virgin Atlantic has announced the resumption of direct flights from Manchester Airport to Las Vegas, USA, starting 2 June 2024. The service, the only one outside London to fly directly to America's West Coast, will operate thrice weekly on the Airbus A350-1000. Tickets go on sale from July 2023, with return economy fares at £770. The route provides access to west coast attractions like the Grand Canyon and cities such as San Francisco. The flight complements Virgin Atlantic's existing services to New York, Orlando, Atlanta and Barbados from Manchester.

National Highways announced updates on the ongoing road works near Wolverhampton at M6 junction 10. The repairs started in January 2020, causing disruptions and traffic congestion, affecting local communities and businesses. The total cost is £78 million. Road closures begin on 31 May 2023 but may change due to unforeseen circumstances or poor weather. The works include reinstating the road surface on the A454 Wolverhampton Road westbound to Tempus Drive. The company apologized for any inconvenience and urged drivers to plan their trips accordingly. Information about diversions can be found on the National Highways website.

Henrhyd Falls, the highest waterfall in the Brecon Beacons and a mere two-hour drive from Birmingham, is renowned for not only its beauty but also its role in The Dark Knight Rises as Batman's hideout. Increasingly popular among tourists, the South Wales site is a famed spot for wild swimmers and walkers, and offers the unique experience of walking behind the cascading waterfall over a wooden bridge. Despite its popularity causing parking difficulties, its free entry and accessible boardwalk make it an attractive destination. To visit, take the M5 from Birmingham and enjoy the scenic route past the Malvern Hills.

The West Midlands boasts an array of historical castles, from Norman fortresses to Tudor manors, rich in architectural beauty and steeped in legend. These structures, once symbols of power and defensive bastions, form a significant part of the region's cultural heritage. Suitable for history enthusiasts, architecture lovers, or those seeking a unique celebration of King Charles' Coronation, these castles provide an exciting journey back in time. They are conveniently close to Birmingham and continue to inspire with their grandeur and significance.

TUI has unveiled new routes from UK airports, including Glasgow, for summer 2024, offering an additional 1.1 million flight seats. The changes will affect 13 regional airports and are part of TUI's plan to offer more flexibility and departure points closer to customers' homes. Two more aircrafts will be added for Glasgow, providing 180,000 more seats and trips to Cape Verde and Greece, plus six exclusive routes. Other airports will also see increases in seats and new routes, with the overall changes promising over a million extra "TUI smiles".

As pleasant weather nears, many are considering brief getaways. Glasgow Airport offers numerous affordable daily flights to stunning locations. Using Skyscanner data, we've identified the twelve most economical direct flight destinations from Glasgow Airport in May, for those seeking a cost-effective break.

The Jewellery Quarter in Birmingham, described as a "national treasure" by Historic England, boasts an extensive collection of Victorian and 20th-century buildings related to jewellery production. Despite its shift from a purely industrial district, it maintains its unique character, housing a thriving jewellery industry, hospitality and creative sectors. The area, increasingly residential, is being developed with modern apartments by major developers. Offering historical pubs, new hospitality venues and memorials, it presents various attractions for visitors.

Unless you're a frequent flyer or travelling in business or first class, airport lounges may seem elusive. At Glasgow Airport, there are two independent lounges; the UpperDeck Lounge and the Lomond Lounge. These lounges offer a place to relax with complimentary food and drinks before your flight. The UpperDeck Lounge costs £25 per adult and £19 per child, while the Lomond, currently closed, charges £40 per adult and £30 per child. Bookings can be made via phone or online and the lounge can be found post-security. British Airways and Emirates also have exclusive lounges for qualifying passengers.

Parking at Glasgow Airport includes long stay, short stay, and fast track options. The long stay car park is a five-minute bus ride from the terminal and the cheapest option. The short-stay car park is opposite the terminal, a two or three-minute walk. Fast track parking is ideal for those on a short break or business trip and is 1-2 minutes walk from the terminal. Pre-booking can save up to 60%, with a 5% discount available through the airport website. These discounts apply to all car park types.