Why an urban glamping experience will leave you feeling rejuvenated

A stone’s throw from the heart of the capital lies an idyllic retreat that provides a perfect blend of wellness, relaxation and wholesome outdoor activities.

Nestled among 150 acres of stunning private woodland, fields and lakes, Home Farm is one of London’s closest glamping sites, where a season of socially-distanced events, including live music, theatre, food and fitness, will take place from May to September.

Founder Jess Allen-Back is passionate about re-engaging and re-energising the green belt for city-dwellers looking for some freedom and escape.

How does it work?

Bell tent

Getting set up couldn’t be easier: simply pull in, park up and grab a nearby wheelbarrow to transport your luggage from car to tent, with the help of welcoming hosts and the wonderful general manager, Alice, who’ll greet you on arrival.

A number of beautifully furnished yurts and bell tents are available to choose from and each comes with its own fire pit, barbecue and outdoor seating area, as well as a glamorous interior, complete with comfortable bed and luxurious warm bedding.

You’ll be assigned your own bathroom and shower facilities, conveniently located just off the main barn, which has a large communal area, kitchen facilities, charging points and some sheltered amusements, including a ping pong table, ideal for those rainy days.

What activities are on offer?

Bell tent

Play outdoor games on the meadow, enjoy lakeside walks, observe local wildlife or dabble in wine tasting, drawing classes, massages, or even bushcraft workshops.The site features a café tent run by head chef Jean-Luc and Colleen at Sainlo Events. Pre-book freshly prepared food, including hearty cooked breakfasts, lunch or afternoon tea hampers, and glorious BBQ meal boxes.

What about wellness?

Forests and lake

Try forest bathing with The Wilderness Foundation (wildernessfoundation.org.uk), a charity set up to help people realise the positive impact of nature on personal and social wellbeing.

Originating in Japan, the practice (also known as shinrin-yoku) is a fast-track to utter relaxation and enjoying some quiet time among the trees. It’s an immersive experience in nature that will leave you feeling meditative and restored – a welcome feeling for all, after a lengthy lockdown.

The soul restoration doesn’t stop there. Highly-experienced yoga teacher Mona Mann offers enjoyable classes and bespoke sessions for individuals or larger groups on request.

Whether you’re a first timer or an advanced yogi, Mona’s classes are fun, challenging and cater for all levels. Go at sunrise or sunset for the full experience.

What about something more active?

Outdoor fitness

Fancy an activity that’s a little higher in intensity? Try Wildfitness (wildfitness.com). Hannah Beadle encourages students to use nature as their gym. Each session is fun, dynamic and engaging, and covers a range of disciplines, including running, boxing, lifting, parkour and even animal movements. Bespoke 1-1 or group classes are suitable for non-movers, right through to elite athletes.

Events

How to plan your trip

Bell tents (sleeping up to four) start at £125 per night; yurts (sleeping up to five) start at £175 per night. Visit homefarmglamping.com.