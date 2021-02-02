World Wetlands Day: 5 of the most spectacular wetlands around the world

Looking ahead to post-pandemic travel plans, you may feel a yearning to explore the natural world after so much time cooped up indoors. If you are, then a visit to one of the world’s wetland areas might be just the ticket.

Known as ‘Earth’s kidneys’ because of the way they filter water, these ecosystems play a vital role, which is why World Wetlands Day (February 2) aims to highlight the importance of preserving areas such as marshes, rivers, swamps and floodplains.

Responsible tourism can help these aquatic regions – which are flooded either seasonally or permanently – to thrive, and the stunning landscapes are home to a huge range of wildlife.

Here are five of the most beautiful wetlands in the world…

1. Okavango Delta, Botswana

TODO: define component type factbox

Formed where the Okavango River meets the Kalahari Desert, the vast Okavango Delta covers some 22,000 square miles across Angola and Botswana at its wettest.

Playing host to more than 200,000 large mammals, the lush oasis acts as a watering hole for elephants, giraffes, wildebeest, crocodiles, lions, cheetahs and more – even rhino. To get close to the action, when we can travel again, you could take a trip in a mokoro, a traditional dugout canoe, which can be organised via safari camps and lodges in Botswana.

2. The Camargue, France

TODO: define component type factbox

One of France’s best kept secrets, the Camargue is a region of fresh and saltwater lakes and marshland on the southeast coast, between Languedoc-Roussillon and Provence.

The Rhône River delta is famous for its semi-wild white horses and black Camargue bulls, which roam the wetlands, as well as pink flamingos. Head for the ornithological park north of Saintes-Maries-de-la-Mer if in search of the latter, or saddle up on your own steed for a trek to see manades (herds) of bulls.

3. The Pantanal, South America

TODO: define component type factbox

The world’s largest tropical wetland is found in South America. Spanning an area more than half the size of France, the majority of the Pantanal is found in Brazil’s Mato Grosso do Sul state.

The massive sprawl of lakes, rivers, marshes, lagoons and floodplains is home to thousands of species of birds, butterflies, fish and mammals, including jaguars – you’ll have the best chance of spotting the beautiful cats during the dry season, from July to September.

4. Danube Delta, Eastern Europe

TODO: define component type factbox

A birdwatcher’s paradise, the Danube Delta runs a course of nearly 1,800 miles, starting in Germany’s Black Forest and ending at the mouth of the Black Sea in Romania, encompassing waterways, lakes and marshes.

Boasting more than 300 species, including white pelicans and red-breasted geese, the best way to experience the region’s winged inhabitants is by boat. The Romanian town of Tulcea makes an ideal base, where you can book boat trips or hire your own canoes or kayaks.

5. Yellow Water, Australia

TODO: define component type factbox

Part of Kakadu National Park in Australia’s Northern Territory, Yellow Water (also known as Ngurrungurrudjba) is a picturesque wetland area that’s perfect for spying water-dwelling wildlife in its natural habitat.

Situated on the South Alligator River floodplain, there are several walking trails accessible when the waters recede and you can fish for great barramundi during run-off season (February to April). A boardwalk offers views of the park’s saltwater crocodiles, and cruises operate year-round.