Tributes paid to iconic Merseyside busker known as 'The Microphone Man'

Liverpool icon, Peter Mickle, also known as P.M. Rocky, has reportedly died. Known as 'the microphone man', he was famous for performing with a plastic microphone on Church Street and in Asda, Birkenhead. His flamboyant suits and performances brought joy to locals. His sister-in-law and nephew paid touching tributes to him on Facebook, recollecting family events and his vibrant life. Fans have proposed a statue in his memory. Mickle's passing leaves the city centre bereft of a beloved character.

The Glenfiddich Piping Championship returns to Blair Castle on 30 October. Defending champion Stuart Liddell, five-time champion Roderick Macleod and previous winners are set to compete. Participants were chosen based on prior Glenfiddich Championship performances and from two qualifying events. Musicians will perform in both the Piobaireachd and March, Strathspey and Reel disciplines. The 48th annual event will welcome live audiences, be livestreamed and concluded with a Pipers' Ceilidh. The championship was established in 1974 to inspire excellence in Cèol Mór and Cèol Beag. Tickets are on sale at The National Piping Centre's website.

Young girls have played a significant role in the success of numerous pop bands, from The Beatles to One Direction. Notably, Harry Styles has defended his youthful, female fan base, arguing that they have just as valid musical tastes as older, male music fans. Duran Duran, similarly, have acknowledged the significance of their female fans. Over their career, particularly during the 1980s, Duran Duran cultivated a large following of young female fans within the UK and the US, many of whom, as they matured into renowned actresses and singers, remain fans of the band.

Maya Jama, popular ITV host, has opened up about her close relationship with her mum, Sadie, who hails from Bristol and is of Swedish descent. Jama's mother had her at 18, and their closeness in age has strengthened their bond. Jama admits her mother is often mistaken for her sister and has been known to steal the spotlight at parties. She also shared that her mother tied the knot with her long-term partner in 2018. Jama has a distant relationship with her Somali-descent father, who spent much of her childhood in prison.

American rockstar Bruce Springsteen, 73, and his wife Patti Scialfa, 69, share a deep bond of love, music, and shared heritage. Both from New Jersey with Irish and Italian roots, the couple met in 1980 and have been married since 1991. They have raised three children whilst touring together. Despite initial advice to Scialfa to avoid the gig life, she joined Springsteen's E Street Band in 1984. Following his divorce from Julianne Phillips in the late 80s, Springsteen married Scialfa and they continue to create musical magic together both on and off stage.

The Sunday Times Rich List 2023 reveals that multiple billionaires and millionaires from Birmingham and the West Midlands hail from diverse sectors such as gambling, retail, IT and property. No local billionaire made it into the UK's top 10, with the highest-ranking individual from the region listed at number 16. The list is topped nationally by Gopi Hinduja and family, with a net worth of £35bn, followed by Sir Jim Ratcliffe, worth £29.688bn.

Peaky Blinders' star Cillian Murphy credits his grounded approach to fame to his wife, Yvonne McGuinness. Having met during his early acting career, the pair opted for a quiet life, moving from London to Dublin to raise their two sons close to their Irish roots. McGuinness, an accomplished artist, balances her career with being a protective mother while Murphy is filming. Despite his success in significant films, Murphy prioritises family over fame, embracing a low-key lifestyle. His latest project, the film Oppenheimer, due for a July 2023 release, chronicles the development of the atomic bomb.

Liverpool, renowned as the home of notable names including the Beatles and Jodie Comer, also boasts a multitude of celebrities originating from the neighbouring peninsula, Wirral. Celebrities like Daniel Craig and Paul Hollywood, who are often mistaken for Scousers, were actually born in Wirral.

The Beatles, deemed the most influential band ever, have numerous iconic photos from their golden era. This gallery compiles significant pictures of the 'fab four', featuring renowned images such as the Abbey Road photo, images in Miami Beach, and a remarkable shot alongside the legendary Muhammad Ali.