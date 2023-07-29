The Met Office warns that the UK is increasingly likely to experience summers with temperatures over 40C due to climate change. The prediction comes ahead of the release of the State of the UK Climate report for 2022; a year marked by record-breaking heatwaves. Climate change is also attributing to severe heatwaves in Asia and wildfires across Europe. The Met Office projects by 2070, UK winters will be up to 4.5C warmer and 30% wetter, while summers could be 6C warmer and 60% drier.

Campaigners demand a pause to the Lower Thames Crossing road project following a report by the Climate Change Committee (CCC) advising the government to review road-building projects for their alignment with environmental goals. The CCC cites insufficient urgency and inconsistency in meeting net zero targets. Laura Blake, chair of the Thames Crossing Action Group, highlighted the environmental impact of the envisaged project, while transport authority National Highways maintains the new road is necessary to relieve congestion. The Department for Transport emphasised the priority of decarbonisation and investment in electric vehicles. The Crossing's completion is expected in the early 2030s.

Birmingham eco activist Toqueer Ahmed Quyyam has made significant strides in local climate action through his community involvement. Toqueer, who often volunteers with organisations including the Birmingham & Black Country Wildlife Trust, has been instrumental in engaging local communities with the EcoPark in Small Heath. His work has led to a collaboration between the trust and the al-Hijrah Mosque scout troop, who now regularly use the park. In recognition of his efforts, Toqueer received the Breaking Down Barriers Action prize at the Climate Coalition’s Green Heart Hero awards.

Author Zadie Smith spoke at an Extinction Rebellion protest in Westminster, criticising the manipulative actions of fiscal conservatives. She addressed crowds at The Big One protest, alongside Mike Berners-Lee, author and professor, who criticised the "truthlessness" in Michael Gove's approval of the UK's first deep coal mine in 30 years. The four-day protest included speeches, music, workshops, and a mass picket at Parliament. Tom, a 19-year-old student and Viv, a 72-year-old protestor, emphasised the importance of action in the face of the climate crisis.

Greater Manchester Pension Fund (GMPF) faced protests for its significant fossil fuel investments, earning the unwelcome title of “UK's dirtiest investor”. The mock award was presented by the Fossil Free Greater Manchester campaign group outside the GMPF meeting, attended by around 50 people. GMPF reportedly has over £1bn invested in fossil fuels, more than any UK public sector pension fund, according to a NationalWorld data team's analysis. Protestors argue that the climate impact increases share risk in the portfolio and are requesting divestment from fossil fuels. The council managing the fund, Tameside Council, did not comment on the protest.

Roughly 700,000 car drivers in London could face a daily fee of £12.50 as the Ultra-Low Emission Zone (ULEZ) extends starting August 29, according to data by the RAC. This includes all non-compliant vehicles, raising the total to 851,065. RAC's head of roads policy, Nicholas Lyes, urges the government to consider a one-year grace period for key workers, or a partnership with a leasing company for discounted ULEZ-compliant vehicles for small businesses. Transport for London (TfL) however, stated that over 90% of cars in outer London now meet ULEZ standards, proving the scheme's effectiveness.

The Manchester climate group, Ardwick Climate Action, has revealed plans for a green corridor consisting of 10 "stepping stones" to connect local neighbourhoods to the city centre. Each stepping stone will be an environmentally friendly space, with ideas such as wildflower meadows, bird and bat boxes, vegetation growth, and tree planting. The project is expected to be completed by the first half of 2024, and hopes to restore lost nature in Manchester while raising environmental awareness. The initiative is a collaboration between Ardwick Climate Action, The University of Manchester, Manchester Museum, and the local council.

New environmental data reveals toxic air pollution levels across London, placing residents' lives at risk. All 3.5 million addresses in the capital exceed World Health Organisation limits for three key toxic pollutants. The Central Office of Public Interest established addresspollution.org to monitor local pollution. The website provides pollution levels for any UK address, ranked from zero (low pollution) to 100 (high pollution), and indicates health implications. The worst affected areas include the City of London, Westminster, Kensington and Chelsea, Hammersmith and Fulham, and Islington. The creators of the site are pushing for estate agents and property websites to publish pollution ratings.

The global event Earth Day is on 22 April 2022, advocating environmental protection with the theme 'Invest in Our Planet'. The day calls for collective action to invest in a prosperous and sustainable planet. A foraging and lunch event, a litter pick, and a soundbath session are some of the Earth Day activities happening in Newcastle. EARTHDAY.ORG is also hosting a Climate Action Summit aiming to highlight the significance of reaching net-zero greenhouse gas emissions and the Paris Agreement commitments. The summit will be livestreamed on the Earth Day website.