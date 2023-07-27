Woman who started fashion brand at mum's kitchen table opens her own store

Mollie-May Cartwright, a 25-year-old Merseyside woman, will open a Caramella pop-up shop in Liverpool ONE's Peter's Lane. Created in 2017, Caramella specialises in women's fashion including evening wear, loungewear and outerwear, available in sizes UK6 to UK18. Cartwright says this is their "biggest customer facing opportunity to date". The pop-up shop will also have an exclusive sale offering up to 90% off from 4 August. The shop will be open from 11am, from 4th to 27th August.

July's weather in Greater Manchester has been persistently wet and gloomy, leading to five flood alerts on 24 July due to heavy weekend rainfall. The June heatwave seems far-off now. On Manchester streets, we asked locals their thoughts on this dismal summer weather and their indoor activities during excessively dismal days.

Birmingham-born Love Island star Liberty Poole, 23, has evolved into a successful model and podcaster with an enviable fashion sense. The Birmingham City University student who appeared on Love Island in 2021 and Dancing on Ice in 2022, became a brand ambassador for InTheStyle, Skinny Tan, and Boux Avenue. She's since launched a podcast, Kaz & Lib, and an IGTV series, Second Skin. Known for her body positivity, Poole recently posed alongside Margot Robbie at a Barbie-themed event in Birmingham, inspiring fans with multiple pink-themed outfits.

In relationships, some favour opposites, while others seek similarities. For American rockstar Bruce Springsteen, a lasting relationship was found in the latter. Both he and wife Patti Scialfa originate from New Jersey, share Irish and Italian descent and a passion for music. After meeting in a New Jersey bar in 1980, Scialfa joined Springsteen's E Street Band in 1984. Despite initial romantic obliviousness and a failed marriage to model Julianne Phillips, Springsteen and Scialfa wed in 1991, had three children, and continue to perform together. Springsteen and the E Street Band are set to perform at Birmingham's Villa Park on 16 June.

Peaky Blinders star Cillian Murphy attributes staying grounded to his wife, Yvonne McGuinness, and prioritises family over fame. Murphy and McGuinness, parents of two sons, moved from London to Dublin to be closer to their Irish roots. McGuinness, a master's graduate from the Royal College of Art in London, is a multi-disciplinary artist. Murphy, who balances family life with a successful acting career, has starred in films such as Inception and Batman. His latest role is physicist J Robert Oppenheimer in Christopher Nolan's forthcoming film, Oppenheimer, set for release on 21 July 2023.

The Sunday Times Rich List 2023 reveals several billionaires and millionaires from Birmingham and the West Midlands, none of whom made it into the UK's top 10. The wealthiest individuals from the region come from diverse sectors including gambling, retail, IT and property development. The richest people in the UK are Gopi Hinduja and family with a net worth of £35bn, and Manchester-born Sir Jim Ratcliffe, worth £29.688bn.

Sam Smith's 'demonic' Grammy Awards performance, featuring a racy rendition of their hit 'Unholy', has sparked controversy. Dressed in red latex with devil horns, and accompanied by German singer Kim Petras, the performance has been labelled as a 'tribute to Satan'. Despite winning Best Pop Group, the accolade has been overshadowed by criticism. US conservatives and The Church of Satan have expressed their dismay, whilst Smith's own religious beliefs remain unclear. Neither Smith nor Petras have commented on the backlash.

Former TOWIE star Joey Essex and his Dancing on Ice partner Vanessa Bauer have sparked rumours of a potential romance. Despite denials in October, sources maintain Essex, 32, is infatuated with Bauer, 26. Essex has had several high-profile relationships since rising to fame in 2011, including Maura Higgins, Brenda Santos, Rita Ora, Lorena Medina, Sabreena Diamond, Ellie Brown, Georgie Purves, Stephanie Pratt, Chloe Stuchfield, Amy Willerton, Amber Turner, and Sam Faiers. His most recent split was from Brazilian model Santos in October 2020.

The R&A has unveiled a new community-based golf and entertainment facility, Golf It!, set to open in Glasgow next summer. The redeveloped Lethamhill golf course will include a variety of golf formats, a floodlit driving range, a 9-hole course, padel tennis courts, nature trails, bike hire, and street food dining. The development aims to create over 100 jobs and apprenticeship opportunities. Offering activities for all ages and abilities, the facility hopes to establish golf as a family-friendly activity within communities. The nine-hole golf course will incorporate four tee sets and a par 3 tee position on each hole to encourage player inclusivity.