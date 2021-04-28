10 best moments for William and Kate’s decade of marriage

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge’s 10 years of marriage has seen them embrace royal duties, travel around the globe and welcome three children.

Here are 10 photos charting their decade as husband and wife.

– 2011

William and Kate wore matching Stetson hats as they viewed the ticker-tape start of the Calgary Stampede parade in western Canada in July 2011.

William and Kate in Canada

The newlywed royal couple went on a 12-day visit to Canada and the United States – their first overseas tour as a married couple.

– 2012

A Diamond Jubilee trip to South-east Asia and the South Pacific took the Cambridges to Singapore, Malaysia, Solomon Islands and Tuvalu.

Royal tour of the Far East and South Pacific

During their visit to the tiny nation of Tuvalu, they were carried shoulder high by more than 25 men in leaf skirts as they sat side by side on ornate chairs in a ‘carriage’ with a thatched roof of leaves.

– 2013

William and Kate welcomed the first of their three children, Prince George.

Birth of Prince George of Cambridge

The newborn future king was introduced to the world outside the Lindo Wing by his proud parents.

– 2014

The duke and duchess headed Down Under for a tour of Australia and New Zealand in 2014 – and eight-month-old George went with them.

William and Kate in Australia

The couple met Leuca the koala during a visit to Taronga Zoo in Sydney, and also introduced their son to a bilby – a rabbit-like marsupial – who was named after the prince.

– 2015

Princess Charlotte arrived, and for her christening in Sandringham, William, Kate and toddler George walked to the church, while Charlotte was pushed in a vintage Millson pram which the Queen used for two of her own children.

Princess Charlotte’s christening

It gave well-wishers their first glimpse of the family of four in public together.

– 2016

At the Taj Mahal in 1992, the Princess of Wales sat alone in front of the Indian monument to love. By the end of the year Diana and Charles had separated.

At the Taj Mahal

Twenty-four years later, their son William and his wife Kate poignantly returned to the very same spot, making “new memories” during a tour of India and Bhutan.

– 2017

The duke and duchess were pictured laughing together as they tried their hand at making pretzels in Heidelberg, Germany.

The tour to Germany and Poland was seen as a Brexit diplomacy tour, helping to maintain and strengthen the UK’s relations with Europe as it prepared to leave the EU.

– 2018

In December of 2018 – the year their youngest child Prince Louis was born – the Cambridges hosted a Christmas party for families and children of deployed RAF personnel serving in Cyprus.

The Cambridges hosted a Christmas party for RAF families

The duchess told her guests: “As someone whose husband served, I know how hard it feels when a loved one leaves home to do the job they trained for.”

– 2019

William and Kate’s tour to Pakistan in 2019 was a triumph, with a visit to the Hindu Kush mountain range, playing cricket in Lahore and the duke wearing a traditional sherwani coat to a glamorous reception.

Royal visit to Pakistan – Day Three

They also wore colourful hats as they spent time in a traditional Kalash village.

– 2020

The year the coronavirus pandemic gripped the world saw William and Kate spend much of it in lockdown at Anmer Hall in Norfolk, switching royal visits for video calls.

Royal visit to South Wales

But in August, restrictions permitted a trip to Barry Island, South Wales, where they spoke to local business owners about the impact of Covid-19 on the tourism sector.

They followed in the footsteps of television comedy characters Gavin and Stacey, touring an arcade – the setting for “Nessa’s Slots” where Ruth Jones’s character Nessa worked for a period.