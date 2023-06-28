10 enlightening facts about the celebration of Eid

As Muslims around the globe celebrate Eid Al-Adha, a major celebration that holds significant meaning in Islam, here are 10 facts about this key event in the Muslim calendar:

1. Eid is split into two significant segments - Eid Al-Fitr and Eid Al-Adha. These two celebrations carry immense importance in the Islamic faith.

2. Eid Al-Fitr, also known as "Festival of the breaking of the fast", marks the end of Ramadan, the holy month of fasting observed by Muslims worldwide.

3. The month of Ramadan is observed by Muslims as a period of fasting, self discipline, reflection, and community.

4. The second and largest Eid celebration, Eid Al-Adha, is also profoundly significant. It commemorates the willingness of Ibrahim (Abraham) to obey Allah's command to sacrifice his son.

5. Eid Al-Adha heralds the end of Hajj, which is a pilgrimage to the holy city of Mecca.

6. Eid is more than a religious observance; it is a time of community and family. The sense of fellowship and common purpose is a hallmark of this festive period.

7. Generosity is a central theme of Eid. Muslims worldwide use this occasion to give gifts and to donate to the poor, amplifying the spirit of giving and kindness during this period.

8. Eid is a time for feasting. Special meals are prepared and shared among family and friends, adding joy to the celebration.

9. Muslims dress in their best outfits on Eid as a way of honouring the celebration. It is common to gift new clothes as a part of the celebration.

10. Lastly, Eid wouldn't be complete without the Eid prayer. This prayer is an integral part of the celebration and signifies unity and gratitude.

In essence, Eid is a time of joy, reflection, unity, and generosity. It isn't just a religious practice but a global event that promotes peace, compassion, and communal harmony.