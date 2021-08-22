101-year-old motoring enthusiast takes new fully electric Ford for a spin

A 101-year-old motoring enthusiast, who picked up a passion for driving more than 90 years ago, has got back behind the wheel to test out a new fully electric Ford

Harold Baggott gained his driver’s licence in 1936 after learning to drive aged 10 in a Ford Model T on his family’s private land.

Mr Baggott, who still drives on local errands in Port Solent, Portsmouth, contacted the manufacturing giant and requested a test drive in its new electric model, the Mustang Mach-E.

Harold Baggott stands alongside the new Mustang Mach-E and a Model T from 1915 (Matt Alexander/PA) (PA Wire)

Last Thursday, the centenarian was reminded of his old driving experience at Beaulieu Motor Museum with a passenger ride in an 1915 Ford Model T along with members from three generations of his family.

He then took the Mach- E – the company’s first all-electric SUV – for a spin.

Following the test drive, Mr Baggott said: “Since the age of 10, I’ve retained my interest in motoring and today find myself interested in the switch to electrification following the government phasing out the traditional combustion engines I’m used to.

“It has been wonderful to reminisce about my driving history with the Model T and to see what the future has in store.

“It was exciting to see and get behind the wheel of what I can expect to see my children, grandchildren and great grandchildren driving.”

Mr Baggott and his family have owned more than 20 models of Ford cars over the years, and he bought his very first Ford 8 Popular in 1937 for just £100.

The Mach-E has a maximum electric driving range of 379 miles and capability to go from zero to 62mph in 3.7 seconds.