13-year-old boy was fatally stabbed inside his own home, police chief says

A 13-year-old boy whose fatal stabbing has sparked a murder investigation died inside his own home, police have said.

The boy, who has not been named, died inside a house on Lovett Avenue in Oldbury on Thursday afternoon.

In a statement outside West Bromwich Police Station on Friday afternoon, Chief Superintendent Kim Madill, of West Midlands Police, issued a plea for information as detectives continue their investigation.

The boy has not been named and no arrests have been made, but the Sandwell police commander said “active lines of inquiry” are being followed to find the suspect.

She said: “This is truly sad and tragic incident where a young boy has lost his life.

“First and foremost, my thoughts, and the thoughts of all those involved in investigating the death of this young boy, remain firmly with the family and the loved ones.

“I know this will also have had a huge impact on the wider community who will be shocked and concerned about what has happened.

“I’m grateful to our officers who attended the address and supported the paramedics as they worked in vain to try and save his life.

“I’m here to let the family, and the wider community, know that we will work with you and support you as we seek to find who is responsible for the death of this young boy.

“We have a team of detectives investigating exactly what happened and we are following active lines of inquiry to find the suspect.

“We know the incident took place inside his home and I would appeal to anyone who has information to come forward.

“We have local officers and youth workers in the area over the coming days, so please speak to them directly if you have concerns or any information you would like to pass to us.

“We have created an online portal for people to send us information as we build our investigation and my personal ask today is if you have any information at all, no matter how small, then please send it in.”

Dozens of bunches of flowers, candles and teddies have been brought to the semi-detached home, with an officer standing at the cordon placing them outside the front door of the property.

Anyone with information has been asked to get in touch via Live Chat or 101, quoting log 3204 of 29/8/24.