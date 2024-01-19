17th century portrait of King William III to go under the hammer in Belfast

A 17th century portrait of King William III is to go under the hammer in Belfast.

It is expected to attract a high level of interest in Northern Ireland where the anniversary of the Protestant monarch’s victory over Catholic King James II at the Boyne in 1690 is marked every year by the Orange Order with large parades.

The portrait showing William of Orange on horseback during the Battle of the Boyne is to be sold by Bloomfield Auctions next week.

Following analysis by a specialist in English baroque painting at Tate Britain, the painting which dates from approximately 1693 has been attributed to Anglo–Dutch painter Jan Wyck in collaboration with Dutch portrait painter Constantijn Netscher.

Bloomfield Auctions said Tate Britain consulted with experts at the RKD, the Dutch art history institute in The Hague, and it is believed the two artists worked together to create the picture – Wyck painting the battle and rearing grey horse and Constantijn Netscher doing the head of William III.

The painting is described as consistent with a late British baroque style and the setting is the Battle of the Boyne which took place on July 1 1690 between the forces of the deposed James II and William III, the husband of Queen Mary II.

Sotheby’s London also researched the history of the painting and believe it was produced in 1693, three years after the battle and is part of an enthusiastic celebration of the King by his Protestant subjects.

It is described as a detailed picture by a highly competent horse painter with the collaboration of a good portrait artist.

Bloomfield Auctions will also be selling an American sterling silver coffee/tea service by Gorham.

It belonged to the American socialite Esther McCreery in her 1920/30s heyday living in Hillsboro, California.

The auction house believes the tea service would have been used when Ms McCreery entertained Bob & Delores Hope, Daniel Boon and Charlie Chaplin among others.

It travelled with her when she was in the Bahamas, Australia and other parts of the world, and was used when entertaining the young Prince Philip when he attended a polo match in the US.

Bloomfield Auctions’ managing director Karl Bennett said they expect a lot of interest in the sale.

“We are excited to be able to bring to auction this historical painting of King William at the Battle of the Boyne and are expecting a good deal of interest,” he said.

“The painting is a very attractive item and will hopefully appeal to a wide range of groups, both locally and further afield.

“Although the painting is indistinctly signed and partially dated, from investigations and the Tate Britain and Sotheby’s analysis, we are confident it was painted by Jan Wyck and Constantijn Netscher circa 1693, and will make a great collector’s piece.”

The oil painting has an estimated value of £30,000 to £40,000 and the sale will take place on Tuesday January 23 both online and in the auction house.

Visit www.bloomfieldauctions.co.uk for more information.