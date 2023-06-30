Once a bustling hub in south Bristol, St Catherine's Place has become derelict and forgotten over the past 20 years. The Farmfoods store, the last to operate in the 1960s-built centre, recently closed despite previous claims it would remain open. Proposed plans for a refurbishment to build 180 flats have been halted due to financial viability. Instead, developer Firmstone intends to convert the empty stores into flats, inquiring whether full planning applications are necessary to transform the ten units. Currently in poor condition, the 'saddest shopping centre' is only utilised as a shortcut by locals.

The historic Ember Inns pub in Selly Oak, known as The Country Girl, has unveiled a refreshed interior following a three-week renovation. The refurbished pub combines a brighter atmosphere with the cosy vibe it's known for, and includes a new bar, soft furnishings and an improved dining space. General manager, Sharon Hammond, expressed excitement about revealing the transformation. Alongside regular menus, the pub will provide a range of freshly cooked dishes, including skewers, pizzas, steaks, and Sunday roasts. The venue rates highly on Google and TripAdvisor.

Carol Vorderman, the former Countdown star, admitted to leaving Glastonbury after only one night due to feeling overwhelmed by the festival experience. Despite having participated in challenging television shows such as I'm A Celebrity, she found camping at a music festival too difficult. She sought comfort at home in Bristol, choosing to watch the festival on television instead. Vorderman has recently announced her upcoming appearance as a guest judge on the BBC's RuPaul's Drag Race.

This property, listed on Rightmove, is a grand family home in a prime location on Great Western Terrace, Dowanhill, Glasgow. The building boasts an impressive period communal hallway with original 'terrazzo' flooring. The generous-sized flat offers a pleasing outlook and easy access to public transportation. Shops and eateries on Hyndland Road and Byres Road are within easy reach. It's on the market for £499,000 via Rettie & Co, West End.

Glasgow presenter Lorraine Kelly turned heads in a £28 Bonmarché dress at the premiere of 'Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny' at Leicester Square. Just two days earlier, she announced a partnership with the clothing brand. Kelly's affordable dress choice was appreciated by her fans for its stylish yet budget-friendly appeal. However, they also noticed a mistake in her social media post where she used the hashtag #indianajonesandthelastcrusade instead of #indianajonesandthedialofdestiny. The film is set to come to cinemas on 28 June.

Efforts to reopen the St Annes Park station in Bristol, closed since 1970, have stalled, despite a bid for funding from the Department for Transport's £500 million Restoring Your Railway fund in 2020. The campaign, led by Labour councillor Tim Rippington, has gathered support, but awaits government approval. The station's reopening would aid a large area poorly served by public transport, potentially benefiting up to 22,000 residents. Despite delays, Rippington remains hopeful, attributing the hold-up to changing political priorities and potential strategising for election years.

New data reveals the fastest growing English neighbourhoods for house prices. The UK House Price Index shows that the average UK house price rose slightly in April 2023 to £286,500, albeit £6,500 below the £293,000 peak in September 2022. The Office for National Statistics divided England into smaller middle-layer super output areas, releasing 2022 house price data for each. This identifies the suburbs, towns, and villages with the most significant price increases compared to 2021.

EasyJet has announced 15 new routes from Birmingham Airport for summer 2024, coinciding with the opening of the airline's new base at the airport. These include destinations in Europe, Africa, and the Middle East regions. This move, part of the first expansion since the pandemic, will result in the creation of 100 direct and 1,200 indirect jobs in Birmingham. The newly introduced destinations include Barcelona, Tenerife, Antalya, Berlin, Jersey, Malaga, Sharm El Sheikh, Rhodes, Alicante, Dalaman, Corfu, Heraklion, Larnaca, Tunisia, and Kos. The airline is also offering a range of holiday packages for these destinations.

A young man was fatally stabbed at a Digbeth, Birmingham flat. The incident, which occurred on Bradford Street, took place just after 6am on Thursday, 29 June. Two men, aged 18 and 21, and a 20-year-old woman have been arrested on suspicion of murder. The early stages of the investigation by West Midlands Police are underway. Bradford Street has been closed, affecting traffic and bus routes. Witnesses or anyone with information are urged to contact West Midlands Police.

UK's largest indoor adventure park group, Flip Out, is set to open a new park at the Clayton Square Shopping Centre in Liverpool. The venue will offer various family-friendly experiences, including the UK's first "The Floor is Fire" activity, inspired by Netflix's popular series. The park will also feature Laser Quest, interactive football, bumper cars, a roller rink and a soft play area. Additionally, a Flip Out Diner will serve pizza, burgers, hot dogs, and Costa coffee. The park is scheduled to open at the end of July.