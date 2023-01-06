2021 census: 1.5m in England and Wales identify with LGB+ sexual orientation
By The Newsroom
Some 1.5 million people England and Wales identified with an LGB+ sexual orientation in the 2021 census – 3.2% of those aged 16 and over, figures show.
And 262,000 people said their gender identity was different from their sex registered at birth, the Office for National Statistics (ONS) said.
This represents 0.5% of the population aged 16 and over.
Data from the 2021 census for England and Wales is being published in stages over two years.
It is the first time figures on sexual orientation and gender identity have been included, with people aged 16 and over asked to provide this information on a voluntary basis.
