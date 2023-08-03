2023 UCI World Cycling Championships to bring Glasgow to a standstill

The UCI Cycling World Championships in Glasgow will cause substantial disruptions to locals and tourists alike, with significant road closures and traffic restrictions. The Championships will begin on August 3rd and end on August 13th, with roads being shut intermittently over this ten-day period. Buses will continue to operate but on diverted routes. Businesses, residents, and commuters are urged to plan their journeys in advance and utilise rail and subway networks. Parking restrictions will also be in place from July 31 until August 14. The city will be busier than normal with thousands of people anticipated to attend the Championships.

During the Victorian era, Glasgow experienced a profound transformation, becoming an industrial powerhouse particularly known for shipbuilding. However, this era also amplified social disparities, with the descendants of merchants and industrialists enjoying new private homes, while shipyard, warehouse, and factory workers lived in impoverished tenement conditions. The 26 pictures showcased aim to illustrate life in Victorian Glasgow, highlighting leading industrialists, living conditions, and key events of the time.

Birmingham is predicted to face severe showers and thunderstorms today, prompting the Met Office to issue a Yellow Weather Warning. The warning, which applies from 9am to 8pm, forewarns of potential travel disruptions and flooding. Heavy rainfall could reach 20-25mm per hour, with up to 40mm in 2-3 hours in some areas. Lightning and hail may also pose additional threats. The Met Office advises caution when travelling in this weather, suggesting drivers delay journeys during heavy downpours, take main roads, use dipped headlights, and maintain greater distances from other vehicles. In cases of flooding, motorists are advised to find alternate routes.

Helensburgh, a favoured destination for Glaswegians for many years, offers a historic holiday town dating back to the 18th century. Named after Sir James Colquhoun's wife, the founder of the town, it boasts a serene promenade, a rich history, and excellent local restaurants. Accessible by a short 40-minute train journey from Queen Street in Glasgow, it is a popular choice for a sunny day out.

The historic Bulls Head pub in Hall Green, Birmingham, has reopened with impressive interiors following extensive refurbishment. The 19th-century establishment, situated on Stratford Road, has undergone three weeks of enhancements, featuring a modernised bar, new soft furnishings, and an upgraded dining area. Along with its fixed price lunch and dinner menus, the pub offers a range of freshly prepared dishes. The revamp has been warmly received by the pub's general manager, Abby Stone. The pub maintains a cosy atmosphere while boasting a fresh new look.

The Dartford Crossing, east of London, facilitates travel between Essex and Kent over the Thames. With two tunnels and the Queen Elizabeth II Bridge, it is used by over 180,000 vehicles daily. Tolls are collected through an automatic number plate recognition system, the Dart Charge. Most drivers must pay the charge or face a penalty. The toll system was updated in July, leading to short-term delays. Charges vary depending on the vehicle, with exemptions for motorcycles, mopeds, quad bikes, and vehicles used by disabled people. Payments can be made online, at a Payzone store or by post. Discounts are available for local residents.

Suburb 24, a popular restaurant and bar in Crosby, has shut down due to rising costs and a decline in trade. The venue, known for its appealing interiors and food, was established in 2021. It is the latest local business affected by the cost of living crisis. This news follows the sudden closure of Le Mont Blanc on the Wirral. The team behind Suburb 24 thanked their customers for their continual support and wished luck to their neighbouring hospitality venues. All future bookings and deposits will be refunded in due course. Their closure has led to expressions of regret and support from local residents.

A tiny Yorkshire Terrier, potentially answering to 'Lola', was discovered lost at Anniesland Train Station by Scotrail staff. The staff promptly placed the bewildered little dog in the care of the British Transport Police at Glasgow Queen Street Station. Notably, a dog matching Lola's description and sporting a green bobble had recently been reported missing near Tambowie Street on a Glasgow lost pet Facebook page. Scotrail appealed to the public via Twitter to help return the pet to her home.

From a Birmingham clothes shop to Ibiza residences, Miss Moneypenny's has become a legendary clubbing brand. Founder, DJ Jim ‘Shaft’ Ryan, set to celebrate the club's thirtieth anniversary at the VIP arena in The Park Festival on August 27. The event in Beacon Park, Lichfield will feature 12 hours of music across six stages from world-renowned DJs and artists. Additionally, VIP areas, brand activations, on-site games, competitions, and a vast array of food and drink vendors will enhance the experience. The Crooked House Festival details can be found on their site.

Birmingham has recently been buzzing with various film shoots. Known shows like Peaky Blinders, Mission Impossible and Citadel have been filmed in the city, along with Spielberg's Ready Player One. Currently, the new ITVX drama Joan, starring Sophie Turner, is being filmed in the city centre, leading to parking restrictions on Bennetts Hill. Turner, a West Midlands native, will be seen portraying 80s jewel thief Joan Hannington. Filming for the six-part drama began in May 2023. With the series set in the 1980s, expect some vibrant fashion and cultural elements.