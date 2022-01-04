04 January 2022

30,000 confirmed cases of Covid-19 in four days in Northern Ireland

By The Newsroom
04 January 2022

More than 30,000 new cases of Covid-19 were confirmed in Northern Ireland in four days across the new year.

The latest figures, which cover from midnight on December 30 to midnight on January 3, also notified the deaths of 15 patients who previously tested positive for the virus.

A total of 30,423 new cases were confirmed on Tuesday.

Some 50,627 new positive cases have been confirmed in the last seven days.

There are 112 Covid-19 outbreaks at care homes according to the latest update from the Department of Health.

The hospital occupancy rate has been put at 105%.

On Tuesday morning there were 348 Covid positive inpatients in hospital, of whom 31 were in intensive care.

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Today's Chain

See all videos

Ex Silicon Valley tycoon Elizabeth Holmes convicted of fraud after duping billionaires into backing her revolutionary ‘blood-testing’ start-up Theranos

world news

Vaccine sceptic Novak Djokovic reveals he has medical exemption to play in Australian Open

tennis

D-day for Andrew: US judge to hear arguments over motion to dismiss civil sex case against Duke of York

world news