37m fewer GP appointments during pandemic, figures suggest

There have been nearly 37 million fewer GP appointments in England since the start of the coronavirus pandemic, data suggests.

An analysis of experimental figures from NHS Digital, published on Thursday, shows that in the 12 months from March 2020 there were an estimated 275 million GP appointments in England.

This is around 12% fewer than the estimated 312 million in the previous 12 months.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced the first national lockdown on March 23 2020.

Boris Johnson (PA Wire)

The estimated number of appointments in England dropped year-on-year every month between March 2020 and February 2021, except September when it rose by 2% compared with the same month of 2019.

The biggest year-on-year falls were in April and May during the first national lockdown – down 32% and 33% respectively compared with the same months the previous year.

NHS Digital said the decline in appointments did not mean GPs were necessarily having fewer interactions with patients because of practices operating differently during the pandemic.

It added there could have been an increase in the use of list appointments, where several patients are contacted but only one appointment slot appears in the collected data.

The data from December onwards also contains appointments related to Covid-19 vaccinations, NHS Digital said.

The analysis, by the PA news agency, also found that during the 12 months from March last year the proportion of GP appointments carried out face-to-face was 55%.

This is a drop from 80% in the previous 12 months.

The proportion of appointments carried out by telephone rose from 13% to 40%.

The highest proportion of telephone appointments was 47.9% in April – the month after the the first national lockdown was announced.

In April, May and June there were more telephone appointments than face-to-face consultations.