74% back rapid overturning of effective ban for new onshore wind after election

Nearly three-quarters of people support lifting the de facto ban on new onshore wind farms within weeks of the election, polling has suggested.

Green campaigners have long criticised the effective ban on new onshore wind developments in England, introduced under David Cameron in 2015 in rules that stopped schemes going ahead if there were any objections.

Changes were announced by the Conservative Government last year to make it easier to build onshore wind warms, but critics said the moves were not enough to unblock the planning system for the clean power technology.

Labour has said it will overturn the ban within weeks if it comes to power after the election.

It’s time to empower local people to race ahead on powering their communities with this clean, cheap energy

The energy industry says onshore wind is one of the cheapest forms of new power, can be built quickly and reduces dependence on expensive gas, contributing to efforts to cut climate emissions.

Polling by Savanta for climate charity Possible found 74% of those quizzed supported the rapid overturning of the effective ban on onshore wind, because it was good for the climate, would bring down energy bills, or both.

Just 11% opposed such a move, the survey of more than 2,300 people found.

There was clear support among those planning to vote Conservative in the General Election, with 70% backing it compared with 19% opposed, and a majority of those who intend to vote for Reform (58%) were also in favour, compared with 24% who were against it.

Higher levels of support were seen among those planning to vote for other parties next Thursday.

Alethea Warrington, senior campaigner at climate charity Possible, said: “Onshore wind is an overwhelmingly popular form of energy because it’s good for our energy bills and for the climate.

“This polling shows that the public wants the next government to unleash this clean energy revolution as soon as the election is over.

“The public can see this will bring down bills while cutting carbon and strengthening our energy security.

Majority support rapid moves to overturn onshore wind ban (Tom Leese/PA) ( PA Wire )