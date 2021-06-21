8,000 second dose appointments scheduled too early in Scotland

Around 8,000 appointments for second doses of a coronavirus vaccine in Scotland have been issued too early due to a system fault, the Scottish Government has confirmed.

The scheduling issue has seen slots given ahead of the eight-week interval recommended by the Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation (JCVI).

An investigation has been launched, although the fault is now said to have been fixed.

Health Secretary Humza Yousaf told the PA news agency: “We have been made aware of a system error which has led to a number of people being called forward for their second vaccination ahead of the eight-week recommended interval.

“We apologise to those affected and NHS boards are in the process of making contact with them to offer them a new appointment time or the option of attending a drop-in clinic when their second dose is due.

“If you have received an invitation for a second dose that is less than eight weeks after your first, please don’t come to your appointment.

“You can either rearrange by calling the helpline or visiting NHS Inform.

“If you are immunosuppressed and have an earlier second dose appointment for clinical reasons, please go along as planned.

“It’s important to stress that there is no clinical risk associated with receiving the vaccine earlier than eight weeks.

“This is the recommended interval because it increases the efficacy of the vaccine and the level of protection.

“We are liaising with boards to ensure that there are staff on hand at vaccination clinics to offer further advice and reassurance.”

The announcement comes the day Nicola Sturgeon received her second dose of a coronavirus vaccine.

Anyone who believes their appointment for second doses is too early can rearrange online or by calling the Vaccination Helpline on 0800 030 8013.