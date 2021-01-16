Up to 8cm of heavy snow expected to bring weekend disruption to parts of UK

Parts of the UK are expected see up to 8cm of snow, with warnings that some areas could be left isolated.

The temperature could be about 0C in areas of eastern England and parts of Scotland for much of Saturday.

An amber weather warning of heavy snow has been issued by the Met Office across eastern England, with people told to expect travel delays, power cuts and a chance that rural communities could be “cut off”.

People in East Anglia woke up on Saturday to a thick layer of snow which had settled overnight, with the wintry downpours expected to continue until the afternoon.

Most of the rest of England and Scotland has a yellow snow alert in place which will last until Saturday evening.

Between 4-8cm of snow could fall in the worst-affected regions, with the Met Office warning drivers to accelerate their cars “gently” and to leave a large gap between surrounding vehicles.

Parts of Wales and Northern Ireland will be mostly cloudy, with some bands of rain in the northern regions.

Greg Dewhurst, a Met Office forecaster said: “Areas in eastern England and around the M25 could see up to 8cm of snow, especially as Saturday progresses.

Winter weather Jan 15th 2021 (PA Wire)

“Other areas in England and Scotland will see some snowfall here and there, with Saturday being the colder of the two days over the weekend.

“Temperatures are unlikely to rise above 10C, with a lot of areas closer to freezing.”

There were also 25 flood warnings across England on Saturday, stretching from the South East to the North East, meaning “immediate action is required”, according to the Environment Agency.

This is expected to clear up in the evening, going into Sunday, when southern and eastern parts of the UK will see dry, sunny spells.

North-western regions are expected to see showers, with a “spell of more persistent rain” later on in the day.

The Met Office has also issued a yellow rain warning for Monday evening, which will last until Wednesday.

The warning, which covers parts of north-west England and large swathes of Wales, says to expect heavy downpours with some snowmelt across hilly areas.

It means these areas could see flooding to roads and buildings, with delays to public transport.