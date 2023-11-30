999 call played to jury in Brianna Ghey murder trial

A distressing 999 call made by a dog walker who found the body of transgender teenager Brianna Ghey has been played to a jury.

The brief call was made by Kathryn Vize, who had been walking her dog with her husband Andrew when they came across the dying 16-year-old down a path through woods in a park.

Brianna, 16, from Birchwood, Warrington, had been stabbed 28 times with a hunting knife in Culcheth Linear Park, near Warrington, on February 11 earlier this year.

A girl and a boy, both now aged 16, identified only as X and Y, are on trial for murder at Manchester Crown Court.

Both have pleaded not guilty and blame each other for the killing, the jury has heard. Neither defendant can be named because of their ages.

I think she’s been attacked. She may have been stabbed. There’s blood coming out of her back. Oh my God! Oh my God!

Beginning at 3.13pm, the 999 call from Mrs Vize, breathing heavily and clearly distressed, says, “Police and ambulance. I’m in Culcheth Linear Park. Somebody has been attacked. We have seen some of the attackers run away from the body. She’s very hurt.”

The female call operator checks the location.

Mrs Vize said: “She’s halfway down some stairs. She’s bleeding heavily. She’s blood on her legs and on her back. She’s really hurt.

“We thought it was a dummy at first. I don’t want to touch her either. I don’t know if she’s alive.

“She did twitch before. It’s an absolute mess.”

Mrs Vize tells the operator her husband is going to wait with Brianna while she goes to the car park to direct arriving emergency services.

Breathing heavily, Mrs Vize continues the call: “Oh God! Oh God!”

The operator tells her: “OK, take some deep breaths. Do you think she’s been hit?”

Mrs Vize says: “I think she’s been attacked. She may have been stabbed. There’s blood coming out of her back. Oh my God! Oh my God!”

She then describes the suspects as a girl and a boy, teenagers, in dark clothing with hoods up.

The operator continues: “Is she breathing?”

Mrs Vize: “No, I don’t think so. I can’t see her face, it’s covered in blood.”

Operator: “Is she breathing?”

Mrs Vize: “I don’t know. It’s awful. She looks dead to me. She’s dressed like a teenager. Oh God! Are they coming quickly? It’s a nightmare.”

Operator: “Can you see if she’s breathing at all?”

Mrs Vize: “I can’t … shirt soaked in blood on her back…”

Operator: “Can you ask your husband to put pressure on the wound?”

Mrs Vize: “I don’t think there’s anything you can do for her. Oh God!”

Mrs Vize becomes increasingly distressed and the call ends with the operator telling her multiple police units and paramedics are on the way.

Trial judge Mrs Justice Yip told jurors: “I think that’s an appropriate time to take a break,” and the hearing adjourned briefly.

The trial, now on its fourth day, has already heard:

– X and Y had a fixation with torture, violence and death.

– The pair had a “kill list” of other child victims, jurors heard.

– A “murder plan” to kill Brianna was found in X’s bedroom.

– She posted a tribute to her alleged victim on social media after the killing.

– X had an interest in serial killers.

The trial continues.