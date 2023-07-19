Solihull, a splendid town brimming with heritage sites and natural beauty, offers an array of attractions. Combining urban and rural elements, it boasts luxurious homes, high-end brands like John Lewis and Jaguar Land Rover, and green open spaces. The town offers tranquillity with vibrant art and culture, top-notch amenities, and an array of Michelin-recognised restaurants. This list encapsulates 17 fun-filled activities to immerse in Solihull's charm, catering to all age groups.

Tottenham Hotspur Stadium is set to host the US rock band, The Red Hot Chili Peppers, on 21st July. This performance is part of their 2023 European tour, with London being one of only two stops in the UK; the band will also perform in Glasgow at Hampden Park on 23rd July. The doors for the Tottenham show are set to open at 4.30pm, with support from The Roots and King Princess. Limited tickets on Ticketmaster are still available for last minute purchasers. The setlist is not confirmed, but is expected to include many of the band's hit songs.

Presale tickets for Taylor Swift's The Eras tour are now available, with 14 million UK fans registered and potential for 70% to miss out. Ticketmaster and Swift have implemented measures to deter scalpers, including restricting purchases to four tickets per household. The prices for the Wembley Stadium shows range from £58.65 to £194.75, with general sales commencing at 2pm on different dates depending on the city. The 'Midnights' pre-order presale event is also scheduled with varying timings. Despite the lack of clarity on ticket cost, a price list has been secured for the London shows.

Madame Tussauds worldwide is set to unveil seven life-like waxworks of singer Harry Styles, each embodying a different iconic look. The figures, which represent Styles' Love on Tour and red carpet outfits, will be displayed in cities including London, New York, Amsterdam, and Sydney. This is the second time Styles has been immortalised by the famous waxwork attraction; he was previously featured with his former band One Direction. The new figure in London, inspired by his outfit at the 2022 My Policeman premiere, will be unveiled on 27 July.

In anticipation of Greta Gerwig's highly awaited film, a Barbie-themed corner shop will open in London's Shoreditch, hosted by snack brand Proper. From 20th to 23rd July, visitors can enjoy a Barbie party complete with guest DJs, peruse popcorn-filled aisles and indulge in Barbie nail art and tooth gems in a hidden 'glow up' room. Proper will introduce limited edition Movie sweet popcorn packs and adorn London buses with its signature pink popcorn design. The Proper X Barbie-themed shop, located at 148 Shoreditch High Street, will be open daily from 12pm to 7.30pm.

The BBC Proms 2023 will feature over 70 performances at the Royal Albert Hall, showcasing renowned acts such as Sir Stephen Hough and The Hallé. The festival will present timeless symphonies of Beethoven and Mozart, as well as the Horrible Histories' 'Orrible Opera. The venue, which first hosted the event in 1941, remains central to these festivities. Various Proms concerts will also be staged across the country as part of the celebrations. The festival will commence on 14 July and will run until 9 September. Limited tickets remain available for purchase through the Royal Albert Hall website.

Manchester’s Vue cinema at Printworks is one of only three venues in the UK, and 30 worldwide, to screen Christopher Nolan's new film, Oppenheimer, on 70mm IMAX. The highly anticipated movie stars Cillian Murphy and depicts the life of American scientist J. Robert Oppenheimer and his role in developing the atomic bomb. The film will be shown in the highest resolution possible, alternating between colour and black-and-white. This exclusive screening will occur on 21 July, coinciding with the release of Greta Gerwig's anticipated film, Barbie.

School summer holidays in London, falling between 21 July and 3 September 2023, offer numerous free activities for children. The Young V&A at Bethnal Green, open daily, has been refitted and offers hands-on activities across three galleries. The open-air Sculpture in the City is available citywide until Spring 2024, while Notting Hill Carnival on 27-28 August, celebrating Caribbean culture, is a must. Crystal Palace Park's dinosaur exhibition is a great family day out. The Horniman Museum, Forest Hill, has collections of anthropology, natural history, and musical instruments, alongside a butterfly house and animal walk.

Taylor Swift's 2024 performances at Wembley Stadium are fast approaching. The US pop sensation will be on stage for four dates at the famous London venue next summer. Confirmed on Tuesday, June 20, attendees are eagerly awaiting tickets for the UK segment of The Eras Tour. While general ticket sales will start on July 18, some hospitality passes are reportedly available. Fans can show interest in gold, silver, and platinum packages, ranging from £499 to £749, by completing a form on the Club Wembley Taylor Swift Eras Tour site.

The RMT has declared three additional days of strike action scheduled for the end of July, involving approximately 20,000 workers. This is a continuation of their battle for better pay, working conditions, and job security. Services around Manchester will likely be significantly impacted, coinciding with several major events such as the Fourth LV= Insurance Men's Ashes Test and the Manchester Craft Beer Festival. RMT members have voted thrice to strike in the past year, reinforcing their commitment to secure better employment terms.