12 May 2024

A man has died following collision between two jet-skis

By The Newsroom
12 May 2024

A man who was airlifted to hospital following a collision involving two jet-skis has died, Police Scotland have confirmed.

The incident happened in water near Gatehouse of Fleet in Dumfries and Galloway at around 5.35pm on Saturday.

The 42-year-old man was taken to the Queen Elizabeth University Hospital in Glasgow by air ambulance for treatment of serious injuries.

However, he died in hospital during the morning of Sunday May 12, Police Scotland have confirmed. His next of kin are aware.

Police Scotland Detective Inspector Graeme Robertson said: “My thoughts are with the man’s family and everyone affected by this tragic incident.

“Our enquiries to establish what led to this collision are ongoing and at an early stage.

“I would urge anyone with information regarding what happened, or if they were present and saw anything to come forward.

“You can contact Police Scotland on 101, quoting incident 2855 of 11 May, 2024.”

