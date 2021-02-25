A mister no more: Mr Potato Head goes gender neutral

A child plays with a Mr Potato Head
17:38pm, Thu 25 Feb 2021
Mr Potato Head is no longer a mister.

Hasbro, the company that makes the potato-shaped plastic toy, is giving the spud a gender neutral new name: Potato Head.

The change will appear on boxes this year.

Toy makers have been updating their classic brands to appeal to children today.

Barbie has shed her blonde image and now comes in multiple skin tones and body shapes, while Thomas the Tank Engine added more girl characters.

Hasbro said Mr Potato Head, which has been around for about 70 years, needed a modern makeover.

