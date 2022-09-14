A right royal queue: Thousands brave long wait for Queen’s lying in state

Hundreds of thousands of people are expected to mourn the passing of the Queen by doing what Britons do best – forming an orderly queue.

Up to 400,000 people are expected to brave a 12-hour wait on the banks of the Thames to catch a glimpse of the Queen’s coffin as she lies in state in Westminster Hall ahead of her funeral on Monday.

The doors of the hall will not open until 5pm on Wednesday, but by 8am the line already stretched between Lambeth Bridge and Westminster Bridge.

The Government was so worried about the numbers that it sent out lengthy guidance about what can be carried into the hall, bathroom facilities for queuers, and the risk of having to wait through the night.

(PA Graphics) (PA Graphics)

It is thought the queue might reach four miles up the Thames to Southwark Park in Bermondsey before the public are admitted to the lying in state.

But among those already waiting, there was a sense that the least they could do was be there for a woman who they feel was always there for them.

The overwhelming sentiment among those waiting was a need to pay their respects, with many saying they had never really considered themselves royalists.

Small friendship groups had started to form among those waiting, with people offering around their snacks and keeping an eye on their neighbours’ bags so they could take comfort breaks.

A group of four women, who had all travelled alone, had struck up a conversation as they prepared to weather a rain shower.

Kate Paysen, 58, had flown from Lisbon just to be in London for the lying in state.

Ms Paysen, who grew up in the UK but emigrated in 1998, said: “I always felt that when the Queen died I would come and pay my respects.

“My father was in the Army and I grew up in a royalist household, and I think it’s important to come and be part of history. I think the Queen for me always made me feel proud to be British.”

The queue is expected to be four miles long (Stefan Rousseau/PA) (PA Wire)

Sarah Santangelo, 50, is based in the US but had been back in the UK for a few months.

“I always said that if anything ever happened to the Queen I would fly back, it just happened I was already here when she passed away.”

Ms Santangelo added: “She’s sacrificed her whole life for this country, the least I could do is pay my respects.”

Gina Carver, 60, from Tunbridge Wells, Kent, said: “To give up my day queuing is nothing compared to what she’s done for 70 years – and she does feel like our grandmother.

“She was the face of reason, you always think things are going to be alright if she says it’s alright.”

Helen Redding, 60, from Sidcup, south-east London, said: “When the Queen died I was shocked how much it meant to me.”

She added: “I felt like I had to be here, to be part of history and I didn’t want to miss this opportunity to pay my respects.

“I’m really glad I did because it’s a lovely atmosphere here.”

The view from the queue – the Houses of Parliament from the South Bank (Stefan Rousseau/PA) (PA Wire)

Lee Harkness, 51, a clinical psychologist from Lancashire, travelled down on Tuesday night with his daughter Chloe, 11, and his sister Louisa Harkness-Hudson, 55.

Mr Harkness said: “I’m not really a royalist, but having seen the (lying in state) in Edinburgh, it looked like a really nice way to pay my respects to someone who has dedicated themselves to this country.”

Mrs Harkness-Hudson said: “I thought ‘we’ll regret it if we don’t go’ – you only get one chance to do this, so we didn’t want to miss it.”

Chloe, on her first visit to London, said she had come along because she “wanted to witness a part of history”.

Among the other early birds were Rob Barber, 47, an immigration officer from Berkshire, who said: “I’m full of admiration for the Queen – she was part of our lives and she’s done a fantastic job for this country.

“She did what she set out to do and the least I could do was pay my respects to someone who devoted her life to service and duty.”

Matthew Greenwood, 41, from Yorkshire, said: “There’s this huge sense of history – I know it’s a cliche but the fact the Queen’s been on the throne for 70 years, the least I could do was spare a few hours to come and pay my respects.”

Those wishing to attend the Queen’s lying in state are advised to visit the Government’s website for advice on where to go, the length of the wait and what they can carry before they travel.