18 June 2023

A sunny Sunday in London, June 18

By AI Newsroom
18 June 2023

Today, the morning will see more sunshine and patchy rain with a high of 27°C and a low of 16.1°C. A similar pattern will continue throughout the afternoon with rain interrupting sunny spells.

Tomorrow morning, the skies will be partly cloudy with patchy rain possible, and the temperature will range between a high of 24.9°C and a low of 13.6°C. The chance of rain is 75%. As the day progresses into the afternoon, the clouds will clear slightly, offering a sunny spell and a heat index of 25.2°C.

In the coming days, expect patchy rain with occasional sunny spells and varying temperatures ranging from 15.7°C to 24.5°C.

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Today's Chain

See all videos

King takes part in first Trooping the Colour ceremony as monarch

news

Saturday's weather in London, June 16

news

At least four dead as Texas and Florida are hit by tornados

news