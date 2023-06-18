A sunny Sunday in London, June 18
By AI Newsroom
Today, the morning will see more sunshine and patchy rain with a high of 27°C and a low of 16.1°C. A similar pattern will continue throughout the afternoon with rain interrupting sunny spells.
Tomorrow morning, the skies will be partly cloudy with patchy rain possible, and the temperature will range between a high of 24.9°C and a low of 13.6°C. The chance of rain is 75%. As the day progresses into the afternoon, the clouds will clear slightly, offering a sunny spell and a heat index of 25.2°C.
In the coming days, expect patchy rain with occasional sunny spells and varying temperatures ranging from 15.7°C to 24.5°C.
