Abandoned dog poised for ‘long and happy career’ after joining police force

An abandoned dog is poised for a “long and happy career” after joining a police force.

Sid, a Belgian Malinois, was found wandering the streets of Cardiff before being taken in by Cardiff Dogs Home.

He joined South Wales Police on a temporary basis when he became available for adoption.

The force said Sid had successfully passed his assessment and is now a fully licensed general purpose dog.

Inspector Elen Reeves said: “It’s been such a pleasure to watch PD Sid develop in his training since joining South Wales Police, from where he started as an abandoned dog wandering the streets of Cardiff to becoming a much-loved and valued member of TeamSWP, where we hope he will have a long and happy career with us here in the dog section.

“I’m incredibly grateful for the work that Cardiff Dogs Home do and the support they provide us. Sid is an excellent example of the partnership that we have.”

