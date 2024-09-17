Access to sports facilities ‘vital’ to children’s development, Starmer says

Sir Keir Starmer said he wants to see greater access to sport for all children, as he met Olympians and Paralympians in Downing Street’s garden.

In a speech at Number 10, the Prime Minister said access to sports facilities is “vital” to children’s development and to local communities.

On Tuesday, Sir Keir thanked Team GB’s medal-adorned athletes for giving the UK “one of the greatest summers of Olympic and Paralympic sport”, adding that he was “glued to the television”.

He went on to say: “You’ve demonstrated the power, not only of the human spirit to triumph against the odds, but of sport to bring people together and to break down barriers, and promote fitness and health.

“And that’s something I want to see much more of under this Government, because I know how important sport is to local communities (and) for children’s development, and how vital it is that they have access to sports facilities.”

“Just think about all the people – particularly young people – who will have watched you, and because they’ve watched you, have got that spark to think, I could be the next you,” he added.

Sir Keir specifically congratulated Paralympic medalist Poppy Maskill, who won three golds and two silvers at the games in Paris, adding: “Absolutely amazing.”

Swimmer Ms Maskill told the PA news agency it was “pretty cool” to be invited to Downing Street, as it was something she “never” thought she would be asked to do.