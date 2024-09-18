18 September 2024

Accounts of several politicians and organisations hacked on X

18 September 2024

The accounts of several British politicians and organisations around the world have been hacked on X.

On Wednesday evening, the accounts of a number of MPs including Shabana Mahmood, the Lord Chancellor and Justice Secretary, Chris Elmore, Labour MP for Bridgend and Porthcawl and Carolyn Harris, Labour MP for Neath and Swansea East, all shared the same message on their X profiles.

They were quickly deleted but could still be viewed via Tweetdeck – the social media dashboard for management of X, formerly Twitter, accounts.

It read: “THIS IS HACKED ACCOUNT!!!! INTRODUCING $HACKED ON SOLANA on each account we hack we publish the token address so we pump it and make profits together.”

The message also featured a lengthy code.

Other accounts which have the same message include the X accounts for the World Health Organisation (WHO) at the European Union in Brussels, the Great British Menu and Lenovo India.

Most quickly deleted the hacked message, but some remined visible for some time.

British comedian and actress Sooz Kempner shared to X her account was hacked and she had changed her password.

She posted: “I was just having a nice drink with a friend when my boyfriend called to tell me my account had just been hacked. I have changed my password, ha ha.”

