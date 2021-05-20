Actor Ben Miller backs venue’s fundraising appeal

Actor Ben Miller is backing a new crowdfunding appeal for a famous arts and entertainment venue.

Due to the pandemic, the Subscription Rooms in Stroud, Gloucestershire, has been closed for almost 12 months and been unable to raise any income.

To ensure its future and to fully open, the Sub Rooms has launched a £100,000 crowdfunding appeal.

Actor Ben Miller is backing the Subscription Room's fundraising appeal (Matt Crossick/PA) (PA Archive)

“For close to 200 years the Sub Rooms has been at the heart of Stroud. It has been so sad to see the doors of the Subs closed for almost 12 months now,” the Armstrong and Miller star said.

“The Subs relies on daily ticket sales and visitors but under current restrictions cultural venues will be the very last to open and most of the planned events have had to be postponed.

“This has put the future of the Subs at great risk and we are going to need your help to sustain ourselves in the difficult months to come.

“The Subs needs your support to keep going for the next few months until it can open its doors fully again – and, crucially so that the Subs will continue to be here for many more generations to come.

“If like me, you cannot imagine Stroud without the Subs, please support this appeal in any way you can.”

On offer is something to suit everyone’s budget – from having your name included on the Subscribers Wall of Fame for £25 and tea for two at £40, to the ultimate children’s party costing £1,250 or a private party for up to 30 guests with cocktails, canapes and live music for £3,000.

Martin Kemp (PA Archive)

And if you want to have your name in lights, then the top offer is the opportunity to name the newly refurbished Art Deco bar costing £20,000.

Hugh Phillimore, director of the Sub Rooms, said the current Covid-19 restrictions for cultural and community venues will continue to have a huge impact on the Subs’ ability to run its planned programme.

The crowdfunding appeal, as well as providing people with unique experiences, aims to generate vital income to keep the Subs running over the next four months.

The money will also enable the trust to complete a range of exciting refurbishment work to the bar and balcony.

“Behind the scenes the team has been working really hard to make improvements to the Subs, so when we do welcome you back, you can expect the best acts and live music, a new bar and cafe, fantastic acoustics, not to mention our new club nights and more opportunities for our young people to come and enjoy live music in a safe place,” said Mr Phillimore.

Some of the acts planned for the next few months include Mavis Staples, Mica Paris, James Taylor Quartet, KT Tunstall, The Lovely Eggs, Trevor Nelson, Craig Charles, Martin Kemp, and the Magic Numbers.

To donate, go to https://www.crowdfunder.co.uk/help-the-subs-survive-and-flourish