Actor Taron Egerton spotted in Soviet-era car for Glasgow filming of Tetris

Actor Taron Egerton on the set of Tetris, which is filming in Glasgow
Actor Taron Egerton on the set of Tetris, which is filming in Glasgow (PA Wire)
By The Newsroom
18:00pm, Thu 28 Jan 2021
Actor Taron Egerton has been spotted in a Soviet-era car as the streets of Glasgow were transformed for the filming of Tetris

The 1980s video game-inspired film is being directed by Jon S Baird and produced by Matthew Vaughn and is expected to hit screens by 2022.

Tetris filming in Glasgow (PA Wire)

Egerton, 31, plays entrepreneur Henk Rogers, who went through a legal battle over the rights to the computer game in Russia.

The Rocketman star sported a thick moustache and a side-parting as he was captured in the back of a Moskvich vehicle.

Tetris filming in Glashow (PA Wire)

Actors and extras were also seen on the city’s streets dressed in USSR uniforms.

Many could be seen wearing face masks to comply with coronavirus regulations.

Tetris filming in Glashow (PA Wire)

The film tells the story of Alexey Pajitnov, a Russian programmer behind the video game.

